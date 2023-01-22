‘Censorship was imposed’: Congress reacts after BJP blocks BBC film on PM Modi





The BBC documentary, titled ‘India: The Modi Question’, showed PM Modi (then Gujarat CM) being questioned by a BBC journalist about the leadership of the state during the 2002 Gujarat riots and the alleged ethnic mob violence that ensued.

By India Today Web Desk: Hours after the Center blocked the British Broadcasting Corporations (BBC) series of documents relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress has blasted the BJP for the imposed censorship. PM and his drummers claim the new BBC documentary about him is libelous. Censorship was imposed. So why did Prime Minister Vajpayee want him out in 2002, only to be pressured not to insist by Advani’s threat of resignation? Why did Vajpayee remind him of his rajdharma? pic.twitter.com/wwUkDQvlXi

Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 21, 2023 PM and his drummers claim the new BBC documentary about him is libelous. Censorship was imposed. So why did Prime Minister Vajpayee want him out in 2002, only to be pressured not to press Advani’s threat of resignation? Why did Vajpayee remind him of his rajdharma? Jairam Ramesh tweeted. Read also | Police complaint against PM Modi BBC documentary over ‘conspiracy to incite Muslims’ He also shared a video of Vajpayee where the former prime minister can be heard saying: My only message is that he follows raajdharma. The word raajdharm is quite significant. I follow raajdharm, at least trying to follow him. A king and a ruler cannot discriminate. The BBC documentary, titled ‘India: The Modi Question’, showed PM Modi (then Gujarat CM) being questioned by a BBC journalist about the leadership of the state during the 2002 Gujarat riots and the alleged ethnic mob violence that ensued. Violence reportedly erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims to Godhra was set on fire. The violence claimed casualties, resulting in more than a thousand deaths and hundreds of crimes. Read also | Center blocks Twitter and YouTube links sharing BBC series on PM Modi On Saturday, the central government took the call to block the BBC series on YouTube and YouTube links to the BBC documentary. According to the sources, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered the blocking of several YouTube videos which posted the first episode of the BBC documentary. They said orders had also been given to Twitter to block more than 50 tweets about the link to the BBC series. The directives were given by the secretary of the ministries. YouTube and Twitter complied with the instructions, sources said. Read also | PM Modi BBC documentary series: What has happened so far Posted on: January 21, 2023

