Sweden’s foreign minister says country is getting closer to approving NATO membership





Sweden’s foreign minister said his country was getting closer to having its NATO bid ratified by one of the remaining supporters of the military alliance. Twenty-eight of NATO’s current 30 members have ratified membership applications from Sweden and Finland since the two Scandinavian countries submitted formal applications in May. Canada was the first to ratify the requests. But Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the offers. The Turkish government has said that Sweden in particular must crack down on Kurdish and other groups that Ankara considers terrorists. New NATO memberships must be approved by all current member states. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm told CBC News Network Rosemary Barton live in an interview broadcast on Sunday that the sticking points with Turkey are almost resolved. “We are now very close to the time when it is time for the Turkish parliament to start the ratification process,” Billstrm told host Rosemary Barton. Sweden, Finland and Turkey signed a trilateral memorandum at the NATO summit in June that paved the way for the Turkish government to endorse both bids. Billstrm said his country had “completely” lived up to its part of the deal, but noted that its provisions had to be in line with Sweden’s constitution following Turkey’s recent pushback. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2022. (Burhan Ozbilici/Associated Press) Pro-Kurdish and anti-NATO groups have complicated matters for the Swedish government by staging anti-Turkish protests that have infuriated the Turkish government, including an effigy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was briefly hung outside City Hall from Stockholm earlier this month. The Turkish government called for an investigation into the protest, saying it constituted racism and a hate crime. Swedish prosecutors have so far said they will not open an investigation. On Saturday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar canceled a visit by his Swedish counterpart scheduled for later in the month, citing what he called “disgusting” anti-Turkish protests in Sweden. The meeting no longer had “any significance or any point”, Akar said. NATO calls for response to Russia’s war on Ukraine Sweden and Finland abandoned decades of non-alignment and applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine. “The reason we are so eager to join is the deteriorating security situation in our neighborhood,” Billstrm said. Dan Rice, a US military expert who currently serves as a special adviser to the chief of Ukrainian forces, said security in the region was exactly why NATO was originally created. “I think this is an outstanding and tremendous example of NATO coming together to finally fulfill the mission that it was formed in 1949,” Rice said. Rosemary Barton live in a separate interview that aired on Sunday. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told CBC News Network power and politics Thursday that Russia’s invasion strengthened NATO. “Vladimir Putin hoped to break up NATO as a defensive alliance, and instead we saw NATO coming together and two new countries applying to join NATO in direct response to the attempted invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/sweden-foreign-minister-nato-application-1.6721367 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos