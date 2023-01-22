President Biden at the helm of two years

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden marks two years in office on Friday. This represents 730 days since his inauguration and many other figures as well.

The story of Bidens’ first half in office, at least in numbers, is mixed. It includes a long-sought A $1 trillion bill to shore up the nation’s bridges, roads and other infrastructure, but also the unfortunate milestone of historical inflation. There have been a large number of vaccinations against COVID-19, but nearly 680,000 people have died from the disease. Biden has visited three dozen states and spent all or part of nearly 200 days in his home state of Delaware.

A look at some telling data points after two years for the 46th president:

6..5%: Annual inflation remains stubbornly high, but is slowly declining after hitting a four-decade high 9.1% in June.

10.46 million: The latest figures from the Labor Department show more than 10 million job vacancies in the United States, or nearly 1.8 jobs for every unemployed person. Unemployment rate at 3.5%, corresponding to a low of 53 years. Zero recession so far.

$31.38 trillion: The federal debt stood at $27.6 trillion when Biden took office.

$24.2 billion: The amount of US security aid committed to Ukraine since the Russian invasion nearly 11 months ago.

38: The number of high mobility artillery rocket systems, known as HIMARS, committed to send to Ukraine. A game-changer, allowing Ukrainian forces to fire at Russian targets from afar and then pull away before artillery can target them.

2.38 million: For the 12 months ending September 30, 2022, Customs and Border Protection reported stopping migrants at the US border nearly 2.4 million times, a record increase driven by large increases among Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans. The previous high was 1.66 million in 2021.

97: Confirmation of Bidens chooses the federal bench, including Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson, beating out the presidents two immediate predecessors.

89: The President granted nine graces and 80 commutations, far more than any of its recent predecessors at this point. Donald Trump had granted 11 at that time, George W. Bush seven. Barack Obama took no clemency measures in his first two years.

$3.36: The average price per gallon US motorists pay at the pump has fallen since peaking at $5.02 a gallon in June. Motorists paid an average of $2.39 a gallon the week Biden took office.

666 million: The number of COVID-19 vaccines given to Americans under Biden. J Goy millions had received the blow before Biden took office. The vaccine was not approved until late in Trump’s presidency.

15.9%: The percentage of Americans age 5 and older who have received an updated bivalent vaccine.

680,000: The recorded death toll from the coronavirus pandemic during Bidens’ tenure. The worst pandemic in over a century had already taken over 400,000 American lives by the inauguration of Bidens and took 1.1 million total since March 2020.

36: Biden has extended trips across the country to promote his agenda, but has yet to cross out Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Dakota South, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

197: There’s no place like home. The president has spent all or part of 197 days in his home state of Delaware, traveling most weekends either to his home near Wilmington or to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, according to an AP tally. Beyond weekend visits, he also made quick trips to funerals, political events and to vote in a Democratic primary.

6: Biden has spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping half a dozen times since taking office. All but one were phone or video calls. They met in person on the sidelines of a summit in Indonesia in November.

22: The minimum number of times Biden publicly fell into a nostalgic memory of an intimate conversation he had with Xi during a visit to China when Biden was vice president. Biden said Xi asked him to define America and he responded with one word: Possibilities. Biden even managed to insert the anecdote during a celebration this week for NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

21: Biden held less solo or joint press conferences than his three most recent predecessors at the same time of their presidency.

$1 trillion: the amount allocated to roads, bridges, ports, etc. Bidens Infrastructure Bipartisan Legislationarguably the most significant legislative achievement of his first two years in office.

$40 billion: The amount of the infrastructure bill spent on repairing and rebuilding the nations bridges, the largest investment dedicated to bridges since the construction of the Eisenhower-era interstate highway system.

43,000: The number of bridges in the United States considered poor and in need of repair, according to the White House.

1: Presidents lonely state dinner to date honored French President Emmanuel Macron. Biden withheld some of the traditional White House pomp and celebration early in his presidency due to COVID-19 concerns.

0: None of Bidens’ original Cabinet members left the administration.

Associated Press writers Kevin Vineys, Zeke Miller, Colleen Long, Chris Megerian and Josh Boak contributed to this report.