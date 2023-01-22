Politics
President Biden at the helm of two years
WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden marks two years in office on Friday. This represents 730 days since his inauguration and many other figures as well.
The story of Bidens’ first half in office, at least in numbers, is mixed. It includes a long-sought A $1 trillion bill to shore up the nation’s bridges, roads and other infrastructure, but also the unfortunate milestone of historical inflation. There have been a large number of vaccinations against COVID-19, but nearly 680,000 people have died from the disease. Biden has visited three dozen states and spent all or part of nearly 200 days in his home state of Delaware.
A look at some telling data points after two years for the 46th president:
Review of Biden’s first two years in office
The story of US President Joe Biden’s first half in office, at least in numbers, is mixed. It includes a long-sought $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the unwanted milestone of historic inflation. (January 19)
6..5%: Annual inflation remains stubbornly high, but is slowly declining after hitting a four-decade high 9.1% in June.
10.46 million: The latest figures from the Labor Department show more than 10 million job vacancies in the United States, or nearly 1.8 jobs for every unemployed person. Unemployment rate at 3.5%, corresponding to a low of 53 years. Zero recession so far.
$31.38 trillion: The federal debt stood at $27.6 trillion when Biden took office.
$24.2 billion: The amount of US security aid committed to Ukraine since the Russian invasion nearly 11 months ago.
38: The number of high mobility artillery rocket systems, known as HIMARS, committed to send to Ukraine. A game-changer, allowing Ukrainian forces to fire at Russian targets from afar and then pull away before artillery can target them.
2.38 million: For the 12 months ending September 30, 2022, Customs and Border Protection reported stopping migrants at the US border nearly 2.4 million times, a record increase driven by large increases among Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans. The previous high was 1.66 million in 2021.
97: Confirmation of Bidens chooses the federal bench, including Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson, beating out the presidents two immediate predecessors.
89: The President granted nine graces and 80 commutations, far more than any of its recent predecessors at this point. Donald Trump had granted 11 at that time, George W. Bush seven. Barack Obama took no clemency measures in his first two years.
$3.36: The average price per gallon US motorists pay at the pump has fallen since peaking at $5.02 a gallon in June. Motorists paid an average of $2.39 a gallon the week Biden took office.
666 million: The number of COVID-19 vaccines given to Americans under Biden. J Goy millions had received the blow before Biden took office. The vaccine was not approved until late in Trump’s presidency.
15.9%: The percentage of Americans age 5 and older who have received an updated bivalent vaccine.
680,000: The recorded death toll from the coronavirus pandemic during Bidens’ tenure. The worst pandemic in over a century had already taken over 400,000 American lives by the inauguration of Bidens and took 1.1 million total since March 2020.
36: Biden has extended trips across the country to promote his agenda, but has yet to cross out Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Dakota South, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.
197: There’s no place like home. The president has spent all or part of 197 days in his home state of Delaware, traveling most weekends either to his home near Wilmington or to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, according to an AP tally. Beyond weekend visits, he also made quick trips to funerals, political events and to vote in a Democratic primary.
6: Biden has spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping half a dozen times since taking office. All but one were phone or video calls. They met in person on the sidelines of a summit in Indonesia in November.
22: The minimum number of times Biden publicly fell into a nostalgic memory of an intimate conversation he had with Xi during a visit to China when Biden was vice president. Biden said Xi asked him to define America and he responded with one word: Possibilities. Biden even managed to insert the anecdote during a celebration this week for NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
21: Biden held less solo or joint press conferences than his three most recent predecessors at the same time of their presidency.
$1 trillion: the amount allocated to roads, bridges, ports, etc. Bidens Infrastructure Bipartisan Legislationarguably the most significant legislative achievement of his first two years in office.
$40 billion: The amount of the infrastructure bill spent on repairing and rebuilding the nations bridges, the largest investment dedicated to bridges since the construction of the Eisenhower-era interstate highway system.
43,000: The number of bridges in the United States considered poor and in need of repair, according to the White House.
1: Presidents lonely state dinner to date honored French President Emmanuel Macron. Biden withheld some of the traditional White House pomp and celebration early in his presidency due to COVID-19 concerns.
0: None of Bidens’ original Cabinet members left the administration.
___
Associated Press writers Kevin Vineys, Zeke Miller, Colleen Long, Chris Megerian and Josh Boak contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kxxv.com/news/by-the-numbers-president-biden-at-the-two-year-mark
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I tried the Dunnes Stores floral dress just 30 and it’s perfect for winter or summer
- President Biden at the helm of two years
- Sweden’s foreign minister says country is getting closer to approving NATO membership
- Watch: Football World lashes out Cris Collinsworth for commentary during Chiefs-Jaguars Game – AthlonSports.com
- Accompanied by Jan Ethes, Jokowi and Iriana Joko Widodo Walk Healthy with Solo Residents
- Michelle Keegan stuns in plunging red dress on vacation with husband Mark Wright
- Earthquake: Earthquakes occurred in many places in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale – A magnitude 3.8 earthquake occurred in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand National Center of Seismology
- ‘Censorship was imposed’: Congress reacts after BJP blocks BBC film on PM Modi
- Cricket: Black Caps thrashed in second ODI by India
- Brown presses GOP House Intelligence chair on Trump documents
- 1 in 5 New Cars in California to be Zero Emission by 2022: Data
- The Masked Singer UK 2023: Secret Clues to Costumes