India blocks tweets sharing BBC document criticizing PM Modi





Narendra Modi. Many tweets and YouTube videos from the documentary titled “India: The Modi Question” no longer appear on microblogging and video-sharing sites The Indian government has ordered Twitter and YouTube to remove links from a BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people with direct knowledge of the matter have said. The Department of Information and Broadcasting has asked the two social media giants to block the first episode of the BBC documentary, sources familiar with the matter said, a day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took his distances himself from the documentary series, saying he “doesn’t”. agree with the characterization of his Indian counterpart in the British parliament by Pakistani-born MP Imran Hussain. The ministry asked Twitter to remove more than 50 tweets about the British national broadcaster’s documentary, the sources said. Trinamool Congressman Derek O’Brien was among the opposition leaders whose tweet about the documentary was deleted by Twitter, NDTV reports. ‘Censorship. Twitter deleted my tweet from the BBC documentary. It received thousands of views. The hour-long BBC documentary reveals how much the prime minister hates minorities,’ O’Brien alleged. Department I and B issued the order to remove the links using emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, and YouTube and Twitter agreed to follow the order, officials said. people familiar with the subject. India called the documentary a “piece of propaganda” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. The center has also asked YouTube and Twitter to remove new links from the documentary if some people upload or re-tweet them, sources said. Officials from several ministries including domestic and foreign, except I&B, examined the documentary closely and found it to be an attempt to disparage the authority and credibility of the Court. supreme, to sow divisions between communities in India and to make unsubstantiated claims about actions. foreign governments in India, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. A Supreme Court-mandated inquiry found no evidence of wrongdoing by Prime Minister Modi, who was chief minister of Gujarat when the riots broke out in February 2002. On Friday, while shutting down the Pakistani-born MP who raised the documentary in the UK parliament, Prime Minister Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, said: “The UK government’s position on this has been clear. and long -standing and has not changed, of course we do not condone persecution where it appears anywhere, but I’m not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honorable gentleman advanced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newagebd.net/article/192334/india-blocks-tweets-sharing-bbc-doc-critical-of-pm-modi

