



BORIS Johnson has been referred to the Parliamentary Standards watchdog over allegations that a former adviser helped him secure an £800,000 loan – before he was appointed BBC chairman. The referral was made by Labor over what it called a quagmire of sleaze” – but the ex-PM strongly refuted the claims. 2 Boris Johnson has been returned to the parliamentary standards watchdog by Labor 1 credit 2 Richard Sharp is said to have helped Mr Johnson secure a loan before he took over as BBC chairman Richard Sharp, 66, helped Mr Johnson by arranging to secure an 800,000 loan, according to The temperature – an assertion described as “rubbish” by the spokesperson for the former Prime Minister. This was weeks before Mr Johnson chose Mr Sharp as chairman of the BBC, according to the newspaper. Anneliese Dodds, leader of the Labor Party, wrote to MPs Standards Czar Daniel Greenberg about the reported arrangement. Mr Sharp – who was an adviser to Boris when he was Mayor of London – was allegedly implicated in the alleged loan deal following a dinner party at Sam Blyth’s home in west London. Mr. Blyth is a multi-millionaire Canadian businessman and a distant cousin of Mr. Johnson. Mr Johnson, Mr Sharp and Mr Blyth then reportedly had a private dinner at Checkers before the loan was finalised. However, all three insist that Mr Johnson’s finances were not discussed. Under the BBC’s royal charter, the monarch appoints the chair on the advice of the prime minister and the culture secretary. They receive advice from a panel of four people, who must organize a fair and open competition. Mr Sharp acknowledged he was in contact with Mr Blyth but said he had not provided financial advice and insisted there was no conflict. [of interest]. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said he had correctly declared his interest. Mr Johnson’s spokesman added: This is rubbish. Richard Sharp never gave Boris Johnson financial advice, nor did Mr Johnson ask him for financial advice. There was never any payment or compensation to Mr Sharp from Boris Johnson for this or any other service. Mr Johnson has indeed dined with Mr Sharp, whom he has known for almost 20 years, and with his cousin. So what? Big deal. All of Mr Johnson’s financial arrangements were properly declared and recorded on the advice of officials. Mr Sharp said: There is no conflict when I simply put Mr Blyth in contact, at his request, with the Cabinet Secretary and had no further involvement. A BBC spokesperson said: The BBC has no role in recruiting the president and all matters are a government matter.

