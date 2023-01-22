Xi Jinping commits genocide against Uyghurs Ral Garcia and Aranzueque barcelona | Politics

Connect with us

Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uyghur Congress, was recently in Barcelona, ​​where he took part in events organized by the Catalan National Assembly (ANC). He talked about the situation in East Turkestan, what the Chinese call Xinjiang, with El Punt Avui.

How long has Lexili been?

outside I left my house in 1994. I never went back and I did not visit the family. When I left, I thought that after about five years, I could go back, because the situation is getting worse.

Why did he leave?

I was a student leader in the 1990s and participated in protests against the Chinese government’s discriminatory policies towards Uyghurs. At that time, there were policies of discrimination and dissimilation, although less serious than those carried out by Xi Jinping, who is committing genocide.

The UN Human Rights Council has made a report on the situation of the Uyghurs in which it denounces crimes against humanity, but avoids using the word genocide. Why?

When Michelle Bachelet traveled to East Turkestan, she was unable to meet any families of internment camp survivors or visit any camps. The terms used in the report were very mild, but at least it spoke of crimes against humanity, which are very serious crimes. In the report, he could not say it was genocide due to strong pressure from the Chinese government.

How many people are there in the detention camps right now?

We estimate that three million people.

Does the population live in fear of the possibility of being imprisoned?

S. People are not free, I’m afraid of everything. The Chinese government has turned all of East Turkestan into an open-air prison. No one is free because you can’t travel, you can’t visit relatives. At any time, they can arrest you and put you in jail.

How many are missing?

We can say that the three million who are in the detention camps. We do not know who is still alive, who is dead. I have no idea how many members of my family are still alive.

Do you hope that this situation will change one day?

Sure. I hope one day I will return home and see my brothers and friends again.

Lately, the western world has imposed sanctions on China because of the situation of the Uyghurs.

Yes, and President Biden signed legislation to support Uyghurs. Ten national parliaments passed motions recognizing the genocide.

And what impact do you have on Xi Jinping?

China is now in a defensive position. He used to say he had no concentration camps. As a result of the sanctions, he recognizes that you have, because they are for rehabilitation. They have changed their argument again and now say that they are fighting terrorism. Sanctions and pressure are effective, but they are not enough.

What should be done?

Democratic countries must commit to the 1948 Genocide Convention. After World War II, world leaders said nothing, so it’s happening again. Countries have a legal obligation to date it. Unfortunately, for many countries, human life is worth less than money.

They must first recognize that this is genocide.

That’s why we’re telling the international community that it’s time to act and take action, like the US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which bans products from East Turkestan. If there is no impact on the Chinese economy, Pequn will not react.

