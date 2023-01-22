Government blocks YouTube videos and tweets sharing BBC documentary on PM Modi : The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, January 21 Videos of the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question” have been blocked on several YouTube channels and tweets sharing the links of this documentary have also been blocked in India. According to informed sources, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued instructions for the blocking of several YouTube videos that posted the first episode of the documentary. Injunctions were also sent to Twitter for the blocking of more than 50 tweets containing the links of the YouTube videos concerned. The instructions were said to have been issued by the Information and Broadcasting Secretary on Friday using emergency powers under the 2021 IT rules. YouTube and Twitter complied with the instructions, sources said. The documentary produced by British Broadcasting Corporation, the UK’s public broadcaster, has already been branded by the MEA as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects the colonial mindset. Although it was not made available in India by BBC India, some YouTube channels appear to have uploaded it to promote an anti-Indian program. YouTube has also been instructed to block the video if it is uploaded again on its platform. Twitter has also been tasked with identifying and blocking tweets containing the link to the video on other platforms. Reliable sources confirmed that senior officials from several ministries including the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reviewed the documentary and concluded that it was an attempt to denigrate the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India, in addition to sowing division among various Indian communities, and making unsubstantiated allegations regarding the actions of foreign governments in India. The documentary was therefore found to undermine the sovereignty and integrity of India and may adversely impact India’s friendly relations with foreign states as well as public order. in the country, sources said. Meanwhile, a total of 302 signatories, including retired judges, bureaucrats and veterans of the armed forces, have co-signed a statement refuting the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

