SKMT funds invested in private housing project, admits Imran Khan





January 22, 2023 1:32 p.m.

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan admitted on Saturday that funds he gave to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) for charity were in turn invested in a project of private accommodation, the Dawn newspaper reported. Khan said SKMT’s board briefed him on investing the funds worth $3 million in a private housing project. He, however, clarified that the amount was later returned to the trust, the Pakistani newspaper reported. SKMT is a charitable organization established under the Pakistan Company Registration Act XXI of 1860. The proceedings were conducted by District and Additional Sessions Judge Umeed Ali Baloch. Lawyers from both sides attended the hearing which Khan joined via video link from his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. Khan under cross-examination by Asif’s lawyer, l lawyer Haider Rasool, revealed that SKMT’s board informed him of the investment in the private housing company, Dawn reported. Khan, however, said he did not recall the name of the housing project and whether the council had informed him in writing. He said board members later returned the $3 million and the matter was settled. However, Lawyer Rasool said the case was not settled as the dollar rate was 60 rupees at the time of the investment and it doubled to 120 rupees when the investment matured. After the lawyer asked the court to adjourn the proceedings and insisted he would conclude the cross-examination in a few hours at the next hearing, Khan said the case could have been resolved sooner if the matter had been handled with sincerity. The court then adjourned the hearing, Dawn reported. which Asif had alleged that the head of the PTI had lost a huge amount of funds donated to SKMT in “real estate games”. The funds, he said, were given to the trust in the form of zakat, fitrana and other types of donations. Khan said Asif’s allegations were fabricated and baseless and aimed to undermine people’s faith in the trust. (ANI)

