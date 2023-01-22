‘A true patriot’: Political commentator Lynette Hardaway’s celebration of life brings Trump to North Carolina





Former President Donald Trump was in Fayetteville on Saturday, speaking at the celebration of life ceremony for Lynette Hardaway, also known as Diamond of the political commentary group Diamond and Silk.

Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects to Hardaway, with those who loved her remembering her as “a jewel, a strong voice and a patriot”.

The Diamond and Silk sisters shot to fame in 2016 with social media videos supporting Trump, who was then president.

He often shared their videos and invited them to the White House, and they campaigned for him in 2020.

Trump shares memories of Hardaway and talks about the 2024 campaign

Trump took the stage to cheers from “USA USA.” He spoke at length about his memories of Hardaway.

She was a big, passionate woman, with a big, big beautiful brain,” he said. “The world has lost one of its brightest stars.”

Trump also used the celebration of life to talk about his political plans to take over the White House. He discussed issues such as open borders, saying 15 million people were allowed into the country under the Biden administration.

We had the most secure border in our history, now I would say we have the most dangerous in the history of the world,” he said.

He also attacked inflation which rose during Biden’s presidency, saying gasoline had gone from $1.87 to over $5 a gallon.

Inflation is a death sentence for the country,” he said. “America has declined. It is a nation in decline.

But Trump promised to “raise the bar”.

He attributed part of his success to the work of Diamond and Silk and said he must win the presidency in 2024 with enough votes that “the election cannot be stolen from him”.

Trump hinted at an endorsement from Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson in the 2024 gubernatorial race

Local leaders praise Diamond’s work, his son honors his memory

Robinson, also in attendance, praised Diamond saying, “His voice will live forever.”

He described it as “North Carolina at all its finest”.

During the ceremony, Pastor Mark Burns said Diamond was surely in heaven, asking God to ensure that Trump would be the next president.

Hardaway’s son, Paris, also spoke on his mother’s behalf, saying, “My mother was a true patriot for her country.”

He praised her for raising him as a single mother and making him so proud. His words were full of emotion.

There is a void in my heart. I can’t describe it,” he said.

Paris also thanked Trump for giving her aunt and mother the opportunity to shine their light on the world.

The community comes out to say goodbye

People who came for the ceremony say they felt the need to say goodbye.

“They’re just great people. So when she passed away, I thought I had to come and say a sweet goodbye to her,” Charlotte resident Bernadette Ingemann shared.

