Imran Khan’s party accuses opposition PDM of using influence to elect its ‘straw man’ as Punjab goalkeeper CM





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Saturday accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of using all its influence to elect its “straw man” as acting chief minister of Punjab. The PTI said it was ready to fight if the appointment was not based on merit, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

The PDM has “something else” in mind than holding elections within the constitutional 90-day deadline, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has said.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday: “The PDM is running away from the elections. He will do his best so that the elections do not take place in 90 days. is PDM’s step in that direction.”

PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar said the PTI will go to court if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fails to appoint the CM on merit.

The federal coalition candidates are media house owner Mohsin Raza Naqvi and former bureaucrat Ahad Khan Cheema. Cheema faces corruption cases and Naqvi is believed to be close to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Cabinet Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, former Chief Secretary Nasir Mahmood Khosa and former Health Minister Naseer Khan are appointed as Acting CM of Punjab by outgoing CM Parvez Elahi and PTI Chief Imran Khan .

Later, however, they dropped the names Khosa and Naseer and included Naveed Akram Cheema, a former chief secretary. Khosa also declined to join the race.

While referring to PDM’s names, Chaudhry, quoted by the Dawn newspaper, said: “We are not going to authorize the nomination of any of the ‘two controversial candidates’. If ECP chooses one, we will challenge this in court. and take to the streets against such a nomination.

“Following his meeting with Imran Khan, Zafar told reporters that he hoped the ECP would review the qualifications of all candidates. He said the PTI parliamentary committee had ‘objected’ to the appointment. of Naqvi.

The ECP is to decide the issue after Elahi and opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz and a parliamentary committee of the Punjab Assembly failed to reach consensus on a candidate. Anticipating Naqvi’s selection, another PTI leader, Farrukh Habib, said in a tweet: “The ECP will completely lose their credibility if they pick him for the spot,” Dawn newspaper reported.

“The federal coalition led by the PML-N has chosen two of its loyalists for the post of acting chief minister and it wants the appointment of one of them by the ECP. And contrary to the episode of the vote Elahi’s trust when the federal coalition failed, she wants her man as CM guardian,” a party insider told Dawn.

