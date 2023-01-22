‘One of the most powerful people’: UK lawmaker praises PM Modi amid BCC documentary row





British lawmaker Lord Karan Bilimoria has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “one of the most powerful people on the planet” amid the ongoing BBC documentary row.

New Delhi ,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and UK lawmaker Lord Karan Bilimoria (R) (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

By Ritika: Amid ongoing controversy over BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, UK lawmaker Lord Karan Bilimoria has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘one of the most powerful people on the planet’. The documentary deals with the riots that broke out in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister. “To conclude, as a boy, Narendra Modi used to sell tea at his father’s tea stall at a train station in Gujarat. Today, he is one of the most powerful people on this planet as Prime Minister of India,” said Indian-born British MP Lord. said Karan Bilimoria during a debate in Parliament. “Today, India holds the presidency of the G20. Today, India has the vision to become, in the next 25 years, the second largest economy in the world with a GDP of 32 billion dollars. The Indian Express has left the station. It is now the fastest train in the world – the world’s fastest growing major economy. The UK must be its closest and most trusted friend and partner in decades to come,” he said. “India has a vision to become, within 25 years, the 2nd largest economy in the world with a GDP of $32 trillion. The Indian Express has left the station. It is now the fastest train world’s fastest growing major economy. The UK must be its closest friend and partner.” pic.twitter.com/n1Pdhalw5W

Lord Karan Bilimoria (@Lord_Bilimoria) January 20, 2023 The lawmaker noted that India is getting better and better, including during the pandemic when it produced billions of vaccines, with the Serum Institute of India partnering with Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Bilimoria is from Hyderabad and her family is from Navsari district in Gujarat. READ ALSO | Government blocks Twitter and YouTube links sharing BBC series on PM Modi BBC DOCUMENTARY LINE Controversy erupted after the release of the BBC’s two-part series ‘India: The Modi Question’, and snippets of it have since gone viral, sparking strong reactions. The documentary questions Prime Minister Modi’s leadership as CM of the state during the Gujarat riots in 2002, when violence erupted following the burning of a train carrying Hindu pilgrims to Godhra. The 2002 riots in Gujarat killed more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims. The BBC documentary was harshly criticized from all quarters and was removed from YouTube. It cannot be seen in India. India has described the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots as a “piece of propaganda” designed to push a particular “discredited narrative”. The bias, lack of objectivity and lingering colonial mentality are clearly visible, India said. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also defended Prime Minister Modi after a controversial BBC documentary. When a Pakistani-born British MP raised the subject in the UK parliament, Sunak said he disagreed with Prime Minister Modi’s characterization. READ ALSO | India slams BBC documentary on Gujarat riots as ‘propaganda piece’ to discredit PM Modi On Saturday, the Department of Information and Broadcasting issued instructions to block several YouTube videos which posted the first episode of the BBC documentary. They said orders had also been given to Twitter to block more than 50 tweets about the link to the BBC series. YouTube and Twitter complied with the instructions, sources said. The Union Justice Minister said in a tweet: “Some people in India are still not on colonial drunkenness. They consider the BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the dignity and image of the country to some degree to please their moral masters. We can’t hope for better than these tukde tukde gang members whose sole purpose is to weaken the power of India.” The BBC defended its documentary as having been rigorously researched, which sought to highlight important issues. The documentary has been rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards, a BBC spokesperson said in a statement, news agency PTI reported. READ ALSO | Rigorous research: BBC defends PM Modi documentary READ ALSO | Rishi Sunak arrests Pak-born British MP over BBC documentary on PM Modi | Watch Posted on: January 22, 2023

