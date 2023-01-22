Calls to investigate BBC chief’s involvement in Boris Johnson loan

THERE are calls for an independent inquiry into claims banker Richard Sharp who helped secure a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000 for Boris Johnson just weeks before the then Prime Minister proposed him as President from the BBC.

According to Sunday timeAt the end of 2020, the ousted Tory leader was struggling financially as he faced divorce payments, childcare costs and bills for the renovation of his Downing Street flat.

READ MORE:Nadhim Zahawi issues statement to clear up ‘confusion over finances’

Mr Sharp, who gave 400,000 to the Conservative Party, became involved in November this year after having dinner with Sam Blyth, a multi-millionaire Canadian businessman and a distant cousin of Mr Johnson.

He is said to have floated the idea of ​​acting as a PM guarantor and sought advice from Mr Sharp on the best course of action.

Mr Sharp agreed to help and in the first week of December he arrived in Downing Street to discuss the matter with Simon Case, Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service.

Before the loan was finalized, Mr Johnson, Mr Sharp and Mr Blyth had a private dinner at Checkers.

At the end of December, the Cabinet Office’s property and ethics team wrote a formal letter asking Mr Johnson to stop seeking advice from Mr Sharp on his personal finances, given the upcoming BBC appointment. .

By then Mr Johnson had already chosen Mr Sharp as his preferred candidate and days later on January 6, 2021 Oliver Dowden, who was then Culture Secretary, announced him as the government’s choice for the role of 160,000 people a year.

Mr Sharp did not reveal his involvement in Johnson’s finances to the BBC, nor at a pre-nomination hearing before a House of Commons select committee in February 2021.

Mr Johnson declared Mr Blyths guarantor of the 800,000 in-house in March 2021.

READ MORE:Conservatives call for release of ministerial legal opinion on Gender Equality Bill

The existence of the loan was never disclosed in the public version of the register, as officials believed it was for the personal benefit of a cousin and therefore did not pose a potential conflict of interest or n met the relevant interest threshold.

A BBC spokesperson said: The BBC has no role in recruiting the president and all matters are a government matter.

Mr Sharp said: There is no conflict when I simply put Mr Blyth in contact, at his request, with the Cabinet Secretary and had no further involvement.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson told The Times: This is rubbish. Richard Sharp never gave Boris Johnson financial advice, nor did Mr Johnson ask him for financial advice.

“There has never been any compensation or compensation to Mr Sharp from Boris Johnson for this service or any other service.

Mr Johnson has indeed dined with Mr Sharp, whom he has known for almost 20 years, and with his cousin. So what? Big deal.

“All of Mr Johnson’s financial arrangements have been properly reported and recorded on the advice of officials.

READ MORE:Furor over China and UAE multi-million offshore wind profits in Scotland

SNP Kirsty Blackman called for a full investigation into the arrangement.

She said the reports reeked of Tory viciousness.

The MP for Aberdeen North said: “The UK Government must launch an independent inquiry to assess the circumstances of this loan, the merits of the arrangement, the ethics of the appointment and whether any rules were broken by Boris Johnson, the British government or the President of the BBC.

“Many people will have serious concerns about the existence of this loan, the circumstances in which it was put in place and the increasingly close relationship between the Conservative government and the senior management of the BBC. This murky arrangement reeks of the sky.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and the public has a right to know what happened. With Westminster engulfed in one tory sleaze scandal after another, many people in Scotland will conclude the whole system is rotten and that only independence can provide the fresh start we need.”

Pat McFadden, Treasury Minister for Ghost Workers, told Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday’s show: I feel more than individual cases, it’s really corrosive to governance and government, there are big problems facing the country.

We need good government. I think it would be a tragedy if the result of all this was for people to just turn away from politics and say they’re all a bunch of crooks and thieves.

Asked if he thought the BBC was impartial, Mr McFadden replied: Look, I’m not here to report for the BBC. I think it’s quite extraordinary if someone running for president ends up acting as a go-between to help the prime minister at the time overcome the financial difficulties he was in.

At the very least, all of this should have been declared and made public. There is nothing in Boris Johnson’s declaration of interest as an MP about this. It was brought to light by journalism, not by transparent people, and that’s why I think it needs to be looked at.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that, as far as he could see, Mr Sharps’ appointment as BBC chairman was made on his merits.

He told Sky News: Well, I haven’t had a conversation with any of those parties about this, about this situation.

I met Richard, we discussed world service (BBC), he struck me as an incredibly competent, experienced and thoughtful person. I can see exactly why he has the attributes, both personal and professional, to be the chairman of the BBC.

So, as far as I know, his appointment was made on those merits.

He added: The point is that Richard is undoubtedly an incredibly experienced individual, who comes into this role with, as I said, personal and professional qualities that qualify him for the job.

We’ve had senior BBC officials who have political affiliations, most people have political affiliations, a number of them are active, so it’s not at all unusual to have people at levels BBC seniors.