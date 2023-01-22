In pictures | Politician burning Quran during protests in Sweden draws condemnation from Turkey





At least three separate protests took place in Stockholm on Saturday January 21, one of which included a protest outside the Turkish Embassy against Turkey in which right-wing politician Rasmus Paludan who organized the event reportedly gave an hour-long speech against Islam. and immigration and subsequently set fire to Islam’s holy book, the Koran. On the other hand, a group of pro-Turkish demonstrators also held a rally in front of the embassy in Stockholm. Another group in Sweden, the Kurdish Democratic Society Center, took to the streets to protest against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as Sweden’s NATO bid. Notably, all three protests had police clearances given the country’s strict free speech laws. Meanwhile, in Istanbul, some 200 protesters condemned the Danish political party Stram Kurs Paludan for its action and burned the Swedish flag. The recent incidents between the two countries come amid Sweden’s bid to join NATO for which it needs Turkey’s support. Notably, Ankara previously blocked Sweden and Finland from joining the military alliance. Rasmus Paludan sets fire to Islam’s holy book, the Koran Rasmus Paludan, leader of the right-wing Danish political party Stram Kurs or Hard Line, also a Swedish national, was seen burning Islam’s holy book, the Quran, outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photograph: Reuters ) Swedish police cordoned off the area in front of the Turkish Embassy Police were seen sealing off the area around the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, ahead of the meeting of the leader of the Danish political party. (Photograph: Reuters ) Protests against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan A protester was seen jumping over a banner with an image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a rally organized by the Kurdish Democratic Society Center in Sweden. (Photograph: PA ) Demonstration against Sweden’s NATO candidacy A protest organized by the Kurdish Democratic Society Center at Norra Bantorget in Stockholm, Sweden, also rejected Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance. (Photograph: Reuters ) ; Pro-Turkiye group stage counter-protest in support of Erdogan Meanwhile, members of the pro-Turkey organization Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD) are staging a counter-protest in support of the country and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The protest also took place with police permission outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday. (Photograph: Reuters ) Protests in Istanbul, Turkey The image shows protesters outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, burning the Swedish flag in response to Paludan’s burning of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on Saturday. (Photograph: Reuters ) Ankara’s firm condemnation In light of the fact that a Danish politician burned Islam’s holy book, the Koran, a group of at least 200 protesters burned the Swedish flag and staged a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul. Meanwhile, in a statement, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “We condemn in the strongest terms the vile attack on our holy book… Allowing this anti-Islamic act, which targets Muslims and insulting our sacred values, under the guise of free speech is totally unacceptable,” according to Reuters. It comes after Ankara urged Sweden not to grant permission to protest which includes burning the Quran, “This permission is granted to this person, despite all our warnings. This despicable act will take place around 1600 Turkish time , I hope that the Swedish authorities will take the necessary measures until then and will not allow it,” the Turkish foreign minister said ahead of Saturday’s protest. (Photograph: Reuters )

