India uses emergency powers to block BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from being seen in the country | world news





India says it used emergency powers to prevent a BBC documentary about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from being shared online. The program in two parts – India: The Modi Question – questions Mr. Modi’s leadership during the 2002 riots in Gujarat. The first episode aired in the UK on Tuesday, and although it was not shown in India, the content was shared online, according to government adviser Kanchan Gupta. Picture:

Indian Hindus riot in Ahmedabad, the main city of the western Indian state of Gujarat, on March 1, 2002

He said the government had ordered YouTube and Twitter to block the content, using legislation under the country’s information and technology rules. He said both social media companies have complied. Last week, a spokesperson for India’s Foreign Ministry called the BBC documentary a “piece of propaganda” intended to promote a “discredited narrative”. Rishi Sunak was asked about the documentary during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) on Wednesday. Imran Hussain, Labor MP for Bradford East, quizzed the PM on the film’s claims that the Foreign Office ‘knew the extent of Mr Modi’s involvement in the Gujarat massacre’, and asked if Mr Sunak believed Mr Modi was “directly responsible” for the violence that ensued. Mr Sunak replied: “The British Government’s position on this is clear and long standing, and it has not changed. Of course we do not condone persecution anywhere, but I am not sure I am agree at all with the characterization that the honorable gentleman has put forward.” India is the largest democracy in the world. The country has two main religious groups, with Hindus making up around 80% of the population and Muslims around 14% of the population, according to a 2011 census. Picture:

Rishi Sunak and Narendra Modi in November 2022

Mr Modi has served as Indian Prime Minister since 2014 and is currently serving his second term after his re-election in 2019. However, his decade-long tenure as prime minister was hampered by persistent allegations about his government’s attitude towards India’s Muslim population. He was the chief minister of the western state of Gujarat when it was plagued by riots that left more than 1,000 people dead, according to official figures, mostly Muslims. The violence erupted after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims caught fire, killing 59 people. Human rights activists estimate that at least double that number died in the riots. Mr Modi has denied accusations that he failed to stop the riots. A special investigative team appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate the role of Mr Modi and others in the violence said in a 541-page report in 2012 that it had found no evidence to prosecute the Chief Minister at the time. He was then appointed head of his party, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he led to power. Elections are due to be held in India next year. The second part of the documentary is due to air on Tuesday, January 24.

