China records nearly 13,000 Covid deaths in a week





Workers in protective gear transfer a body into a coffin at a funeral home, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China. | Photo File | Photo credit: REUTERS

China reported nearly 13,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals between January 13 and 19, after a top health official said the vast majority of the population had already been infected. The death toll came a week after China said nearly 60,000 people had died with Covid in hospitals in just over a month – but there has been widespread skepticism over the official data since Beijing abruptly removed virus checks last month. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Saturday that 681 hospitalized patients had died of respiratory failure caused by coronavirus infection, and 11,977 had died of other illnesses associated with infection. during the period. Figures do not include people who died at home. Airfinity, an independent forecasting company, has estimated daily Covid deaths in China will peak at around 36,000 during the Lunar New Year holiday. The firm also estimated that more than 600,000 people have died from the disease since China abandoned the zero-Covid policy in December. China has passed the peak period of Covid patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and in critical conditions, Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a press conference on Thursday. . Tens of millions of people have traveled across the country in recent days for a long-awaited reunion with families on Sunday’s Lunar New Year, raising fears of further outbreaks. Chinese transport authorities have predicted that more than two billion trips will be made this month through February, in one of the largest mass movements of people in the world. President Xi Jinping on Wednesday expressed concern about the spread of the virus in rural China, much of which lacks medical resources. But a senior health official said China would not experience a second wave of infections in the months following the festive migration because nearly 80% of the population had already been infected with the virus. “Although a large number of people traveling during the Spring Festival may promote the spread of the epidemic to some extent…the current wave of the epidemic has already infected about 80 percent of the country’s population,” he said. said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist. to the CDC, said in a post on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform on Saturday. “In the short term, for example, in the next two to three months, the possibility of a second wave of the epidemic across the country is very low.” Residents of Wuhan in central China, where the first coronavirus infections were reported in late 2019, celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit on Saturday night with fireworks, flowers and offerings to loved ones they have lost to the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-logs-nearly-13000-covid-deaths-in-a-week/article66419863.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos