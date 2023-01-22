India blocks ‘hostile’ BBC documentary on PM Modi

The Indian government said it had blocked videos and tweets sharing links to a BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the deadly sectarian riots of 2002, calling it “hostile propaganda and rubbish anti-Indian”.

The British broadcaster’s program alleges that Hindu nationalist Modi, then prime minister of Gujarat state, ordered police to turn a blind eye to the orgy of violence that left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them belonging to Muslim minorities.

Kanchan Gupta, a government adviser, tweeted on Saturday that the Indian government had used emergency powers under IT rules to prevent the documentary and its clips from being shared on social media.

“Videos sharing hostile @BBCWorld propaganda and anti-Indian rubbish, disguised as a ‘documentary’, on @YouTube and tweets sharing links to the BBC documentary have been blocked under sovereign laws and rules of the India,” he said.

Orders were also given to Twitter to block more than 50 tweets containing links to YouTube videos.

YouTube and Twitter both complied with the instructions, Gupta said.

Neither company was available for comment on Sunday.

Several tweets with excerpts from the documentary, India: the Modi questionwhich was not broadcast in the world’s largest democracy, were still available on Sunday.

The 2002 riots in Gujarat began after 59 Hindu pilgrims were killed in a train fire. Thirty-one Muslims were convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder following the incident.

The BBC documentary cited a previously classified UK Foreign Office report citing unnamed sources as saying Modi had met with senior police officers and ‘ordered them not to intervene’ in anti-Muslim violence by Hindu groups in right that followed.

The violence was “politically motivated” and the purpose “was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas”, according to the Foreign Office report.

The “systematic campaign of violence has all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing” and was impossible “without the climate of impunity created by the state government…Narendra Modi is directly responsible”, he concluded.

travel ban

Modi, who ruled Gujarat from 2001 until his election as prime minister in 2014, was briefly subject to a travel ban by the United States due to the violence.

A special investigative team appointed by India’s Supreme Court to investigate the role of Modi and others in the violence said in 2012 it had found no evidence to prosecute the then chief minister.

Gupta said multiple government departments reviewed the documentary and “found it denigrating the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India, driving divisions between various Indian communities and making unsubstantiated allegations.”

“As a result, @BBCWorld’s vile propaganda has proven to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, and have the potential to harm India’s friendly relations with foreign countries as well as public order in the country,” he said.