BBC chairman appointed on merit, minister insists amid Boris Johnson loan allegations





James Cleverly today insisted the BBC chairman was appointed on merit as he claimed to have helped Boris Johnson secure a loan. The Foreign Secretary said Chairman Richard Sharp was an incredibly experienced person during a Sunday morning grill. Labor is calling for a parliamentary inquiry into allegations that Sharp helped Johnson secure a loan – weeks before the then Prime Minister recommended him for the role. BBC Chairman Richard Sharp The Sunday Times claimed that Sharp was involved in setting up a guarantor for a loan of up to 800,000 for Johnson. Sharp said he was simply connecting people and there was no conflict of interest and Johnson’s spokesman said he had not received financial advice from Sharp. Cleverly said he had no doubts that Sharp was appointed on merit and that there was nothing wrong with someone being politically active before appointment to senior positions at the BBC. The Foreign Secretary told the BBC on Sunday with the Laura Kuenssberg show: I know he is an incredibly accomplished and incredibly successful individual who brings a wealth of experience with him. That is why he was appointed chairman of the BBC, but I have not had the opportunity to discuss any of the issues that have been raised today, but I have absolutely no doubt that he was appointed on merit, and the point I would just like to reiterate It is not unusual, and indeed there is nothing wrong, for someone to be politically active prior to appointment to leadership positions at the BBC. This is something that has happened quite regularly in the past. When asked if the connection should have been declared in full as a matter of principle, he said: Richard is an incredibly accomplished individual, had he not had a very, very successful career, giving him a wealth of experience before running for president of the BBC, he wouldn’t have even been looking. Labor has written to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg following the allegations. Sharp introduced multi-millionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, who had offered to act as guarantor to then Prime Ministers for a credit facility, to the Cabinet Secretary, according to the Sunday Times. James Cleverly said he had no doubt Sharp was nominated on merit. MANDEL ONLY via Getty Images The newspaper said Johnson, Sharp and Blyth then dined at Checkers before the loan was finalized, although they denied the PM’s finances were discussed. Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was announced as the government’s choice for the BBC role in January 2021. A spokesperson for Johnson called the report rubbish and insisted his financial arrangements had been properly reported. Richard Sharp never gave financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor did Johnson ask him for financial advice, the spokesman said. Of Johnson’s private dinner with Sharp, an old friend, and Blyth, who is a distant relative, the spokesperson said: So what? Big deal. Sharp told The Sunday Times: There is no conflict when I simply put Blyth in touch, at his request, with the Cabinet Secretary and had no further involvement. A BBC spokesperson said: The BBC has no role in recruiting the president and all matters are a government matter. In the letter to Greenberg, Labor Party leader Anneliese Dodds called for an urgent investigation as she cited the code of conduct for MPs that public office holders should not submit to any financial or other obligations towards outside individuals or organizations who may influence them in the performance of their official duties.

