Sweden’s NATO bid deadlocked due to repeated quarrels with Turkey





The chances of changing Turkey’s position on the ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid are uncertain after Turkey’s parliamentary elections in mid-May.

The flags of Sweden and NATO (AFP) Sweden’s bid for NATO membership is at an impasse as Ankara’s demands to Stockholm to hand over Kurdish militants and prevent rallies attacking Turkish leaders have strained ties. Paul Levin, director of the Institute of Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, believes the chances of this changing after Turkey’s parliamentary elections scheduled for mid-May are uncertain. “We can now probably forget about the Turkish ratification ahead of the election, which appears to be scheduled for May 14,” Levin said. AFP, adding that “what happens after that partly depends on who wins”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s objections to Sweden joining NATO are largely based on Stockholm’s refusal to extradite Turkish nationals whom Ankara wants to prosecute for “terrorism”. In December, Sweden extradited a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to Turkey. He had been convicted by a Turkish court and had been refused asylum in Sweden. Erdogan wants more action from Stockholm against the PKK, which is listed as a “terrorist group” by Turkey and its Western allies. “There are groups in Sweden that are against NATO membership and PKK supporters are worried about the government’s promises to pursue them,” Levin said, adding that these supporters realized they could provoke Erdogan “by insulting him and thus blocking the accession process”. “ Earlier this month, Ankara summoned the Swedish ambassador after pro-Kurdish activists hung an effigy of Erdogan at his feet. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson denounced it as an attempt to sabotage the country’s bid for NATO membership. In the same context, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that Swedish Defense Minister Pal Johnson’s visit to Ankara had been canceled following Sweden’s failure to meet Turkey’s demands, which involved to take action against the PKK and issue the Stockholm Green Card to the leader. of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs to burn a copy of the Holy Quran. Last week, the leader of Sweden’s far-right Democrats, Jimmie Akesson, denounced Erdogan as an “Islamist dictator”. Akesson urged Kristersson not to appease Turkey ‘because ultimately we are dealing with an undemocratic system and a dictator,’ he told the Swedish daily News today. Turkey is asking for the extradition of other PKK members based in Sweden. Erdogan recently said there are up to 130. But Stockholm has clarified that the courts have the final say, which does not appear to have satisfied Ankara. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking last spring of an accelerated membership process of just a few weeks, said AFP in January, he still thought it would happen in 2023, although he couldn’t guarantee it. Turkey and Hungary had yet to ratify the offer, Stoltenberg noted. Read more: Erdogan warns of ‘new low’ in relations with Finland and Sweden



