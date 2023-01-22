Congress issues indictment against Narendra Modi government and calls BJP the Bhrasht Jumla party





Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal release campaign materials for Bharat Jodo Yatra at the party headquarters in New Delhi on January 21, 2023. | Photo credit: RV Moorthy

Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal and Communications Chief Jairam Ramesh issued a one-page indictment against the Narendra Modi government on Saturday in connection with their haath se haath jodo abhiyaan (hand in hand together campaign) which will start on January 26th. In the indictment, the party referred to the BJP as the Bhrasht Jumla party and alleged that its mantra was Kuch ka saath, khud ka vikas, sabke saath vishwasghaat (benefit of some, self-fulfillment and betrayal of all). Under the kuch ka saath (benefit of the few), the party alleged loan waivers for a select few businessmen, 10% of the rich holding 64% of India’s wealth and infrastructure assets like ports and airports being offered to close friends of the Prime Minister. In the self development (development for self), Congress accused the BJP of spending millions of dollars on propaganda and engaging in nepotism. Issues such as unemployment, food security, women’s safety, plight of farmers, hate speech, overthrow of elected governments and India’s ranking in international indexes of various sectors are under everyone’s opinion section. Speaking to reporters after the event at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Mr. Venugopal said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is currently in the territory of the Union of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will continue as planned, despite the twin explosions that rocked Jammu on Saturday. Two weeks before the yatra started, I met J&K LG [Manoj Sinha] in relation to the Yatra. All of our J&K leaders are in constant contact with security personnel. It is their responsibility to deal with such incidents, he said. End of a yatra To mark the culmination of the Kanniyakumari march in Kashmir, former party leader Rahul Gandhi, who heads the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will hoist the national flag at the Pradesh Congress Committee office in Srinagars Lal Chowk and then address to a public meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium. Mr. Venugopal said that it was envisioned to have a permanent structure for future generations to witness and therefore Congress own ownership was chosen. The march will end on January 29. On January 30, at 10 a.m., Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag in the office of the Pradesh Congress Committee. At 11 a.m., a public meeting will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar, he said, adding that several opposition leaders have been invited to the meeting. Congress leaders also unveiled the logo of the Haath Se Haath Jodo countryside. Explaining the logo which sports the same color as the Bharat Jodo Yatra logo, Mr Ramesh said the only difference is that it has the Congress hand symbol to signify that it would be a 100% campaign Politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/congress-releases-a-charge-sheet-against-the-narendra-modi-government-calls-bjp-the-bhrasht-jumla-party/article66417490.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos