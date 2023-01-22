General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Spring Festival group meeting drew enthusiastic reactions among the cadres and masses of Xiamen City-City Affairs-Southeast Network Xiamen Canal

Create a better future through hard work

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Spring Festival group meeting sparked enthusiastic reactions among cadres and the masses in Xiamen

Xiamen Daily News (Journalist Huang Huai Liu Yan Wu Xiaojing Ying Jie Lin Luhong Huang WanjunYesterday was New Year’s Eve, writing Spring Festival couplets, pasting blessing characters, hanging lanterns… Xiamen’s streets and alleys were decorated with lights and festoons, filled with joyful atmosphere and peaceful. At the time of family reunions, each household is enveloped in the taste of reunions and the festive New Year.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the 2023 Spring Festival Group Meeting on January 20 is not only a beautiful Spring Festival blessing for the Chinese people, but also a strong call for great renewal. of the Chinese nation. The Secretary-General’s important speech was heartwarming and inspiring, and encouraged Xiamen’s cadres and masses to adopt an aggressive attitude of exploration and experimentation, exploring the way first, accelerating the economic and social development of high quality from Xiamen, and create a better future through hard work.

Move like a rabbit, jump and run fast

“In this Rabbit Year of the Lunar Calendar, I hope people across the country, especially young people, will leap forward and run fast like rabbits, and compete in every field to show off their style.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s sincere blessing is a spur and encouragement that has made Xiamen’s cadres and masses cordial and enthusiastic.

Wang Yanxue, Party Committee Secretary and Neighborhood Committee Director of Yinting Community, Jimei Street, Jimei District, said General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Spring Festival group meeting pointed the way forward for our rank and file workers. 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We will embark on a new journey to catch up with the exam. We will further explore the new model of “near neighbour” party building and activate the new impetus of community governance. Based on the word “real”, we will focus on key tasks such as the creation of civilization and community governance, and make precise efforts to turn ordinary people’s “little things” into “heartwarming events” for the people’s livelihood. Make noise around the word “text”, continue to promote community development in terms of culture and civilization, dig deep into the century-old heritage of Jimei School Village, explore new neighborhood relationships through family education, use “little hands” to hold “big hands”, and start from a “little family” Go to “everyone” and shorten the distance between neighbors’ hearts.

“There are no shortcuts in farming, but as long as you pay, you will be rewarded. This is the first time that tulips have been planted and the market response is very good. After a month, the profit is more than 20,000 yuan. Yesterday was New Year’s Eve. Liang Jinjie, a horticulturist student engaged in planting flowers, and as usual, he will go to the ground in the morning and deliver in the afternoon. Although he is busy, he always has a smile on his face. According to Liang Jinjie, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech touched his heart: “Then I will do my work as a farmer well, keep my feet on the ground, work hard, and at the same time adapt to changes. the times. , and continue to innovate planting varieties and sales models. , Let the flowers dress up the best life of the citizens of Xiamen.

Anchoring the goal, concentric innovation and hard work

“We have created a glorious past through hard work, and we will create a better future through hard work.” The eager expectation of General Secretary Xi Jinping filled the children of Ludao with confidence and strength.

On New Year’s Eve, Weng Longhuan, the deputy team leader of the Banlanshan Substation Centralized Control Station Monitoring Team of the State Grid Xiamen Power Supply Company, is still busy at work. He and his partner must closely monitor the operation of Xiamens power grid around the clock. “General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is warm and powerful.” Weng Longhuan was deeply impressed by the words of the speech “Those who do things often succeed, those who walk often come, and history will not disappoint those who do.” He was encouraged and said, “As the head of Xiamen Power Grid As a monitor and signal guard, I will be based on my position, work hard and do a good job in power service guarantee with my heart and soul, so everyone can have a bright and happy year.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping stressed that ‘the way is as simple as it is, and the key is to do it.’ confidant”, a “caring person” and a “warm person” of the vast number of veterans, and constantly improve veterans. Soldiers and other special care recipients have a sense of gain, happiness and Wang Liang, an officer with the Xiamen Veterans Bureau, said he should lead the large number of veterans to jump and run fast like rabbits and work hard in new jobs. achievements.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech gives people endless motivation.” Tang Dongyun, general manager of Xiamen Zhuyuan Digital Technology Co., Ltd., immediately read the full text of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. “The new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams. There is no shortcut. There is only hard work. As a technology-oriented company, in the new year, we will firmly anchor our goals, work together from top to bottom, innovate and work hard, consolidate product strength, and help more vocational education institutions. achieve digital transformation and upgrading. We believe that as long as we work hard, we can create a better future! »