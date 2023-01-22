Covid 19 cases on the rise: Disheartening situation in China

It’s hard to downplay the significance of Beijing’s sudden decision to reverse its once-prized zero COVID policy, which Chinese President Xi Jinping had claimed as a national and personal victory. He also defended his zero Covid policy, after crippling the economy and sparking nationwide protests – saying it was ‘the right choice’.

However, in light of recent protests and upheaval caused by China’s U-turn on the Zero-COVID policy, the CCP’s assessment of the domestic political climate is grim.

Why is there a sudden spike in Covid cases in China?

For 1.4 billion Chinese citizens who have seen the government dictate their movements since the start of the pandemic, the past six weeks have forced them to suddenly find ways to survive on their own.

The easing of restrictions represents a chance for many Chinese to travel abroad after a long hiatus, especially ahead of the Lunar New Year which is observed on January 22, 2023 and is a time for family reunions.

No PCR tests or checks are required and certainly no social distancing. In China itself, millions of migrants will move to their hometowns and this raises the terrifying specter of the contagion spreading into the rural hinterland.

There is a continuous and intentional obfuscation of the severity of the post-zero COVID outbreak in China. Because the central government has stopped tracking cases and tightened the criteria for COVID-19 deaths to further limit numbers, it can maintain plausible deniability.

China reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the week to Jan. 15, the highest since the pandemic began. The number of people hospitalized with the disease in China has increased by 70% from the previous week, according to a weekly report published by the World Health Organization.

Nearly 60,000 people with Covid had died in hospitals as of January 12, about a month after China abruptly dismantled its zero-COVID policy, government data shows. The WHO said it was awaiting “detailed provincial data broken down by reporting week” and did not include it in the tally.

Some experts said that figure likely significantly underestimates the total impact because it excludes those who die at home, and because many doctors said they were discouraged from citing COVID as the cause of death. It is a common technique employed by Chinese authorities to publish only central aggregate data instead of local and annual instead of monthly, leaving room for ambiguity.

Some reported that data released on January 17 shows that in 2022, deaths in China exceeded births for the first time in 60 years. Despite this announcement, the National Bureau of Statistics still refused at a press conference to disclose the number of deaths that occurred in December.

The number of deaths in crematoriums and funeral homes in China accounts for a significant share of global deaths from the coronavirus. Although Chinese authorities have censored most videos of mourners and long crematorium queues on social media, recent satellite images are substantial evidence of the rise in deaths due to Covid.

Hard evidence has emerged that shows traffic flows at a funeral home in Guangzhou and another in Shenyang have been more congested in the past month than they have been in the past five to 10 years. The extraordinarily high demand in morgues has been corroborated by interviews with staff showing that the workload has doubled or tripled.

However, the possibility of a big Covid-19 rebound in China in the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, according to a leading government scientist.

Shanghai suffered one of China’s most grueling lockdowns, with residents confined to their homes for more than two months. The current wave of infections in China has been fueled by a lack of immunity in the population, most of whom have not been exposed to the coronavirus for years due to the country’s strict controls. Additionally, many seniors have never received a full series of vaccines or boosters.

On the other hand, reports from rural areas indicate that these regions have suffered major losses under the crush of the covid wave.

Chinese Premier Xi Jinping said he was “concerned” about the virus situation in rural China, state media reported, as millions head to rural hometowns ahead of upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. .

How much worse will the rural wave get? Government health officials said the worst of the outbreak was behind the country. However, the numbers tell a completely bleak picture of the situation in the countryside.

Several first-hand accounts have suggested that there is a lack of important medicines in rural areas and that there is no help from the government. The overcrowded hospital conditions experienced by China’s vulnerable rural society are juxtaposed with governments claiming the situation is improving.

Amid such chaotic and grim circumstances and a surge in the death toll due to Covid-19, China has introduced a controversial ice burial technique, alleged Inconvenient Truths by Jennifer Zeng.

She also said, “This type of funeral was held in Wuhan City on a trial basis. Corpses can be instantly frozen in liquid nitrogen at minus 196 degrees and then ground into powder. Much faster than cremation.

When confronted with allegations by a Twitter user that the IceBurial tech-related article was posted in March 2022, Jennifer Zeng’s Inconvenient Truths said the video was made in September 2020. “Maybe it already started during the first round of outbreaks.”

The above incidents are just a handful of incidents that tell the grim reality of the total collapse of the mandate of high authorities. The sudden abandonment of the policy as well as the only method of data collection and the lack of preparation, however, led to significant consequences for public health and public panic.

There is a serious lack of upward trust between citizens and the state. This will undermine Xi’s political legitimacy in the long run. China has learned nothing from the horror of 2020.

The Chinese government has shied away from its responsibilities and showed its incompetence by leaving people alone, so the citizens only end up with the mess and total mess created by the Chinese government.