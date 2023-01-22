BBC chairman helped Boris Johnson get loan weeks before he landed job – Deadline





BBC chairman Richard Sharp helped secure a loan guarantee of up to £800,000 ($990,000) for Boris Johnson weeks before the then Prime Minister recommended him for the job at the broadcaster , according to a new report. Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was involved in talks about how to help fund the former prime minister’s lifestyle at the end of 2020. At the time, Johnson was facing financial troubles due to divorce, childcare costs and bills for refurbishment of her Downing Street flat, The Sunday Times reported. The newspaper went on to report that in 2020 Sharp met Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman and distant cousin of the former Prime Minister, who reportedly raised the idea of ​​acting as a guarantor for a facility credit for Johnson and asked Sharp for advice on the best course of action. The current BBC chairman agreed to help Blyth and introduced him to Simon Case, the cabinet secretary and head of the civil service, the newspaper reported. The Sunday Times said Johnson, Sharp and Blyth then dined at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country home before the loan was finalised. A month later, Sharp was announced as the government’s choice for the BBC role. In accordance with the broadcaster’s royal charter, the chairman of the BBC is appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the prime minister and the culture secretary. However, the government has the final say on the appointment. As part of his role, the chairman of the BBC is responsible for the corporation and is required to maintain its independence from government and oversee its general management. The Sunday Times reported that Sharp did not reveal his involvement in the then prime minister’s finances to the panel that interviewed him for the role, nor was the matter discussed during his pre-trial hearing. the nomination before a select committee of the House of Commons in February 2021. . Responding to the report, Sharp told The Sunday Times: ‘There is no conflict when I simply put Mr Blyth in touch, at his request, with the Cabinet Secretary and had no further involvement.” A BBC spokesman said: ‘The BBC has no role in the recruitment of the president and all matters are a matter for the government. A spokesperson for Johnson called the report “garbage” and said the financial arrangement was reported correctly. “Richard Sharp never gave financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor did Mr Johnson ask him for financial advice,” the spokesperson said. “There was never any compensation or compensation to Mr Sharp from Boris Johnson for this or any other service.” The opposition Labor Party reported Boris Johnson to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards following the report. Anneliese Dodds, the leader of the Labor Party, said: “Serious questions must be asked of Johnson: why was this money never declared, and what exactly did he promise these very generous in exchange for such lavish loans?”

