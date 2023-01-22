BBC in crisis as chairman ‘helped arrange guarantee over £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson’

The BBC chairman is said to have helped Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan when he was Prime Minister just weeks before he was recommended by the Prime Minister for the job, it was revealed yesterday.

Richard Sharp, 66, a former Goldman Sachs banker, is a longtime Conservative Party donor and became involved in crucial talks from November 2020 which discussed how Mr Johnson could continue to afford his lavish lifestyle, The temperaturereports.

Mr Sharp had already submitted his application for the BBC role and was in the final stages of the recruitment process when he became involved in the issue while at the home of his friend Sam Blyth in the West London.

Mr Blyth – a Canadian businessman believed to be worth at least $50million ($41million) and a distant cousin of Mr Johnson – reportedly discussed being a guarantor for the loan and sought financial advice to Mr. Sharp.

Before the loan was finalised, the Prime Minister invited Mr Sharp and Mr Blyth to a private dinner at Checkers, where they reportedly ate chop suey and drank wine.

At the end of 2020, the Prime Minister, 58, was reportedly struggling financially with divorce payments, childcare costs and bills for renovations to his Downing Street flat.

After Mr Sharp reportedly agreed to help, he reportedly met the Cabinet Secretary and Head of Civil Service at Simon Case in Downing Street in early December 2020.

He then later introduced the Cabinet Secretary to Mr Blyth, the Times reports.

During the pandemic, Mr Sharp was also Covid-19 economic adviser to then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Before the loan was finalised, the Prime Minister reportedly invited Mr Sharp and Mr Blyth to a private dinner at Checkers, where they ate chop suey and drank wine – but all three reportedly denied that Mr Johnson’s finances were discussed there.

A few weeks later, Mr Johnson had chosen Mr Sharp as his preferred candidate to become the new chairman of the BBC, a role which pays 160,000 a year.

The Cabinet Office’s property and ethics team then had to write a formal letter to the Prime Minister telling him to stop following Mr Sharp’s advice about his personal finances, the Times reports.

A few days later, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced that Mr Sharp was the government’s choice for the job on January 6, 2021.

Mr Sharp told the newspaper he had ‘connected’ Mr Blyth and Mr Case, but insisted there was ‘no conflict of interest’.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the former Prime Minister had correctly declared his interests and, when asked about the Checkers dinner, replied: ‘So what?’ Big deal.’

A BBC spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘The BBC has no role in the recruitment of the president and all matters are a government matter.

Representatives of Boris Johnson have been contacted for comment.

Anyone can apply for the post of chairman of the BBC and the position is decided by the prime minister and the culture secretary, with advice from four members of a panel.

The recruitment process must be “fair and open”, but the government can restart the process if it is not satisfied with the shortlisted candidates.

The job application form states, “You may not be considered for public appointment if…you declare no conflict of interest.”

It also asks candidates to report “any issues in your personal or professional history which, if nominated, could be misinterpreted, cause embarrassment or undermine public confidence in the nomination”.

Meanwhile, the ministerial code states: “Ministers must ensure that no conflict arises, or could reasonably be perceived to arise, between their public functions and their private interests, financial or otherwise.

According to the Times, Mr Johnson never disclosed his involvement with Mr Sharp in the register of MPs’ interests and also omitted it when declaring his ministerial interests.

This is not the first time that Mr Sharp and his finances have come under public scrutiny since he was nominated to become the next BBC chairman.

In August, it was reported that MrSharp had invested in a crypto firm founded by a now-sanctioned Russian oligarch through a Cayman Islands offshore company.

The former multi-millionaire banker was an early investor in Vladimir Potanin’s company, Atomyze, which trades commodities using blockchain technology.

Potanin, who was once considered Russia’s richest man, was sanctioned by the British government in June for supporting Putin’s regime.

Known as the “Nickel King”, Potanin heads the Nornickel Company, which dominates the global nickel market and whose metals are traded on Atomyze.

Mr Sharp invested in the Russian crypto business in 2019 through a Cayman Islands company called ABCP GP Ltd, according to The Guardian.

A spokesman for Sharp’s investment trust told the Guardian that no sanctions were imposed on Potanin when Sharp invested in the oligarch’s company, which is regulated by Swiss authorities.

The spokesperson said Sharp placed its investments in a blind trust in May 2020 after being hired as a Treasury adviser by then-Chancellor Sunak.

They said: ‘The arrangement continued after Sharp became chairman of the BBC. This blind trust has professionally managed the interests of ABCP GP Ltd and Atomyze Switzerland independently of Mr. Sharp and at the sole discretion of the trust since its inception.

“At this time, the Blind Trust, and therefore Mr. Sharp, have no financial or management interest in the businesses owned and controlled by Mr. Potanin.”

Mr Sharp has also donated around 400,000 to the Conservative Party over the past 20 years, plus 2,500 at the time of the last general election.

It is claimed that Mr Sharp discussed his plans to run for BBC chairman with Mr Johnson privately, building on their long-standing friendship.

The ex-Prime Minister reportedly finalized the loan in February 2021, the same month in which Mr Sharp began his new role – for which he had ‘no editorial experience’.

Mr Johnson’s loan was not disclosed on any public record, apparently because officials believed it was a personal bonus as the guarantor was a distant cousin.