This Whisperer figurine makes Jokowi worried, RI becomes alert

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has received bad news from IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Jokowi also reminded the audience that there is currently a global crisis that is being felt in all countries including Indonesia.

Some of these crises include the threat of a global recession, a financial recession, a food crisis, an energy crisis which is followed by a situation resulting from war and inflation which continues to rise. increase.

“We are targeted by threats and risks, both what is called a global recession whose name is a financial recession, a food crisis, an added energy crisis and very high inflation. Even last week after the new year, the managing director of the IMF has said that by 2023, one-third of the global economy is expected to experience a recession,” Jokowi said.

He explained that if in the world there are more than 200 countries, it means that there are 70 countries that are experiencing a recession. According to him, this prediction is the most important of the last two decades.

This figure is very different from the 1997-1998 crisis which affected “only” 8 countries. The impact of the current crisis will also be felt by countries that are not affected by a recession.

Meanwhile, there are now 16 countries that have become IMF patients due to deteriorating economies. Not only that, Jokowi said 36 countries have joined the queue to be included in the institution’s patient list.

“It’s 16 countries that have become IMF patients and 36 countries are lining up at the door of the IMF wanting to become IMF patients, which means that the situation is not normal. I’m not afraid, these are the numbers that I have to convey,” Jokowi said.

Despite this frightening prediction, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani believes that Indonesia is not among the countries in recession. He said the country’s economy could move faster this year thanks to its ability to survive during the pandemic and the turmoil of last year.

“Optimistic because our achievements are extraordinary in 2022. Be vigilant because in 2023, one third of the world will experience a recession or 43% of the country will experience a recession according to the projections of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Therefore, we must continue to maintain the momentum of recovery,” the finance minister said in a ministerial press release regarding the full cabinet meeting in Jakarta, quoted on Thursday (19/1/2023).

Sri Mulyani herself learned of this news in October 2022. At that time, during her visit to the United States, she had the opportunity to meet Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF boss shared the bad news with Sri Mulyani.

Going forward, the economic recovery will be supported by the 2023 state budget which is prepared as the driving force. Including the design of state expenditures that should protect Indonesia from global economic shocks.

Food security expenditure is designed to amount to 104.2 trillion rupees, he said. Meanwhile, for the welfare sector, Rp. 476 trillion and Rp. 342 trillion are for maintaining energy security.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure sector is pegged at Rs 392 trillion. Health expenditure excluding Covid stands at IDR 178 trillion and the education budget is maintained at IDR 612 trillion.

State expenditure this year is also planned for the election phase of IDR 21.86 trillion. There are also preparations for the national capital of the archipelago worth IDR 23.9 trillion, especially the IDR 21 trillion infrastructure.

“It is a major expenditure in 2023 which should be able to protect the Indonesian economy from the threat of shocks occurring on the global side. Both due to rising prices, inflation and economic slowdown from other country,” he concluded.

