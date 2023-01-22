Shehbaz Sharif travels around the world with a ‘begging bowl’: Imran Khan





Shehbaz Sharif travels to different countries with a begging bowl, Imran Khan says (File)

By Press Trust of India: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travels to different countries around the world with a “begging bowl” but none of them give him a dime, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday.

“Look what this imported government has done in Pakistan,” Khan, chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said in an interview with a local news channel.

“Shehbaz Sharif goes to different countries with a begging bowl, but none of them give him a dime,” Khan said, commenting on the prime minister’s recent overseas visits.

Sharif is “even begging India to hold talks, but New Delhi is asking him to end terrorism first (then he might consider talking to Pakistan),” Khan said, referring to a recent interview with the prime minister. to a UAE media outlet in which he expressed a desire for talks with India.

Commenting on the developments, India said it still wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan, but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for such a relationship.

Khan’s comments came weeks after Sharif’s two-day visit to the UAE during which the Gulf emirate agreed to extend an existing $2 billion loan and provide an additional $1 billion loan. dollars to help cash-strapped Pakistan cope with its economic difficulties, including rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves.

His trip to the United Arab Emirates followed the Geneva conference where the international community pledged nearly $10 billion to help Pakistan rebuild after the summer’s devastating catastrophic floods.

The Sharif government has also asked the IMF to strike a long-awaited deal to reinvigorate the bailout program as it has expressed its willingness to agree to the four main conditions set by the global lender.

Cash-strapped Pakistan last year relaunched a stalled $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program that was originally agreed in 2019 but has struggled to meet tough terms from the Istanbul-based global lender. Washington. According to reports, the IMF may not release more funds under the program until the promises made by the government are fulfilled.

The IMF board approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout program in August, releasing more than $1.1 billion.

Khan, 70, further said he was 100% sure that Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the head of ISI’s counterintelligence wing, Major General Faisal Naseer, were behind the assassination attempt on his life.

“Now I am 100% sure that Shehbaz and the other two I named in the FIR, who could not be recorded, came up with a plan to kill me. It was a perfect plan because three shooters trained were sent to assassinate me. But it was God’s will that I survived,” he said.

Khan was hit by three bullets in a container truck during his party’s rally in the Wazirabad area of ​​Punjab province (about 150 km from Lahore) on November 3 last year.

When asked if the military establishment had become neutral after the retirement of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Khan replied: “No, the military establishment is still not neutral. .

Khan asked the military establishment to learn from past mistakes and stay out of politics.

“If the military continues to interfere in politics and no free and fair elections are held, there will be chaos and anarchy in the country that no one imagined,” Khan warned.

The mighty military, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years, has so far wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April last year after a no-confidence motion passed in the National Assembly, is seeking to hold new general elections in Pakistan.

Posted on:

January 22, 2023

