$3 million for hospital invested in housing corporation





PTI leader Imran Khan on January 2, 2023. Twitter

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), admitted on Saturday that he had invested funds for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) in a private housing project, media reported premises.

The revelation came during the hearing of a Rs 10 billion defamation case brought against Defense Minister Khawaja Asif. Imran Khan appeared in court from his Lahore residence at Zaman Park via video link.

The case was heard by Extra Sessions Judge Umeed Ali Baloch. Lawyers for Khawaja Asif and Imrans were also present during the hearing.

Asifs’ attorney, Attorney Haider Rasul, cross-examined Imran via video link and questioned the PTI chief about investing in a private housing project with funds from SKMT .

Imran admitted to investing the funds in the project, saying SKMT’s board told him about the investment. However, he said he couldn’t remember the name of the project now.

The lawyer asked if he had been informed in writing by counsel. Imran responded by saying he did not recall whether it was transmitted verbally or in writing.

The ousted prime minister said $3 million had been deposited by board members and the matter was closed. Asifs’ lawyer said the case did not end there, but was just beginning.

When the amount was invested, the dollar rate was 60 rupees and when the amount was repaid, the rate had risen to 120 rupees, he argued.

Imran said if the lawyer got straight to the point rather than asking unnecessary questions, then the case could be resolved quickly. Khawaja Asifs’ lawyer said he could complete the cross-examination in just two hours at the next hearing.

The former prime minister said he would advise of his availability for the next hearing after reviewing his schedule.

Later, the court adjourned the case until a new hearing.

Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman has started consultations for the distribution of party tickets to contest the general elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

In this regard, former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser met with Imran at Zaman Park and discussed the post-dissolution situation of the provincial assemblies and the action plan for ticket distribution.

Directing the provincial organizations of the PTI to select the candidates, Imran said: I will decide the tickets for the next elections myself, the tickets will only be given to the sincere workers with the PTI, and there will be no compromise on Deserves that.

