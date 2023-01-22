Imran Khan launches accusations against former army chief





Last updated: January 22, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Imran Khan blamed the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case on General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa. (AFP/File)

Imran Khan also blamed the disqualification of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers affair on Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Former Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s demeanor changed after he was granted an extension as head of the army in 2019, former prime minister Imran Khan has said.

General Bajwa changed after the extension and made a compromise with the Sharif. He decided, at that time, to give them the National Reconciliation Order (NRO), Imran Khan said in an interview with a private channel, according to The News International.

Imran Khan said there were two Gen Bajwas, one before the expansion and one after.

The former Pakistani prime minister also claimed that Bajwa hired Hussain Haqqani as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States and said Haqqani joined the office through the foreign ministry, without any information.

They met Haqqani in Dubai and hired him in September 2021, Khan said.

Khan added that Haqqani started lobbying against him in the United States and promoted General (retired) Bajwa, according to the report.

Khan, 70, was ousted from power last April in a vote of no confidence.

General Bajwa was repeatedly telling us to focus on the economy and forget about responsibility, Khan said.

Mr. X and Mr. Y asserted their pressure in Punjab and threatened our people to join the PML-N, he added.

Imran Khan also blamed the disqualification of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers affair on Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He (Bajwa) had sent two corporals who proved that Nawaz was involved in the Panama affair. This is why Nawaz does not forgive Bajwa, he said.

He further said that the allegations regarding the Toshakhana case against him made a big deal out of it for no reason.

The claims come nearly a year after Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister, sparking a political crisis in Pakistan.

Read all the latest news here

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who decipher and analyze the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From the live update…Read More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/qamar-javed-bajwas-behaviour-changed-after-2019-imran-khan-levels-allegations-against-ex-army-chief-6889621.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos