Ex-Pakistan army chief Bajwa ‘changed’ after being reappointed: Imran

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that the country’s former army chief, General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, changed after being granted an extension in 2019 and compromised with supremo Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim Sharifs League and current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to an article in The News International, Khan made the comments in an interview with a private news channel on Saturday January 21.

General Bajwa changed after the extension and compromised with the sheriffs. He decided, at that time, to give them the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), said Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Khan also reiterated that Bajwa hired Hussain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, to overthrow his government.

They hired Hussain Haqqani through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and we didn’t know that. They met Haqqani in Dubai and hired him in September 2021, the cricketer-turned-politician said.

According to the report, Khan also said that Haqqani lobbied against him in the United States and promoted General (retired) Bajwa.

Khan, who resigned as Pakistan’s prime minister last year after a vote of no confidence, linked the alleged cipher of US diplomat Donald Lu who he said was part of a plot to overthrow his government was the result of lobbying in the United States, according to the report. added.

General Bajwa was repeatedly telling us to focus on the economy and forget about responsibility, Khan said.

Regarding the assassination attempt on him, Khan said he knew Prime Minister Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior officer planned the attack. I knew they were plotting to attack me, he alleged, according to the report.

In November last year, Khan was injured after an unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The incident happened near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad city in Punjab as Khan was leading the protest march. Khan, 70, was hit in the right leg.

