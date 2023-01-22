Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi paves and follows the healthy path towards the 1 century of NU





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo officially opened and took part in a wholesome march as part of the 1st Century Welcome of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), held in the city of Surakarta, Central Java Province, Sunday (01/22/2023) . “By saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim, I am going for a healthy walk in the context of the 1st century NU,” said the president at the starting line which is in front of the gate of Mangkunegaran temple, city of Surakarta. In his remarks before the start of the healthy walking activity, the Head of State expressed his appreciation for the activities carried out by NU to commemorate the 1st century of the birth of NU. The president also hopes that these activities can improve the health of all Indonesians and make Indonesia a strong country. [Simak Podkabs Episode Terbaru, Sandiaga: Pernah Di-PHK, Kita Target 4,4 Juta Lapangan Kerja] “We hope that with Porseni and healthy walks, all Nahdliyin members will be healthy, and all Indonesian citizens will also be healthy. With health, our country will be strong,” the president said. President Jokowi also congratulated the participants for the health walk and wished that the participants could participate well in the activity. “Later, I will participate from start to finish, God willing,” the president said. Meanwhile, General Chairman of the Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), KH Yahya Cholil Staquf, in his remarks, invited all NU members and the people of Indonesia to participate in welcoming NU’s 1st Century . Yahya said the presence of Indonesian leaders alongside Nahdliyin residents added enthusiasm to continue protecting and caring for the Indonesian nation and state. “Today, our leaders are here to help us, so we will never be far from continuing to support our leaders. To take care of Indonesia, to protect Indonesia, to maintain the security of the nation and the state, fight for the good of the future of the nation and the state,” Yahya said. “God willing, with the blessings of the founders of Nahdlatul Ulama, the blessings of riyadoh, the scholars for 100 years, God willing, we will have a more glorious future,” he said. For your information, President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana Jokowi participated in a 3.4 km health walk. It was also seen that the first grandson of President Jokowi, Jan Ethes, participated in the activity along with his father, the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and his wife, Selvi Ananda. Also present at the health walk were Indonesian MPR President Bambang Soesatyo, Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Youth Minister and Sports Zainuddin Amali, Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Empowerment of the State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform Abdullah Azwar Anas, Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Kanjeng Gusti Prince Adipati Arya (KGPAA) Mangkunegara X. (BPMI SETPRES/AIT)

