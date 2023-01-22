According to LSI, Jokowi can influence PDIP and Ganjar Pranowo support base









According to the survey conducted from January 7 to 11, 2023, the PDI Perjuangan is the most voted political party by respondents. The PDIP has 21.9% support assuming elections will be held when the survey is conducted, LSI said in a press release received by the editorial staff on Sunday (1/22).



On the other hand, LSI finds that public satisfaction with President Joko Widodo is in fact directly correlated with the people’s political choices for the presidential candidate and the PDIP. The latest LSI survey shows that public satisfaction with President Jokowi is 76.2%. Constant increase of 3% each month from November 2022. The PDIP’s base is very strong, driven by Joko Widodo’s electoral base in the last presidential election in 2019 and a group that is increasingly satisfied with his performance as president, LSI said. On the other hand, in a survey of a target population of 17 years old or married, the sample was selected using the random digit dialing (RDD) method from 1,221 respondents. At the 95% confidence level, Ganjar’s eligibility has surpassed a number of names, including Anies Baswedan, as the presidential candidate. So far, it seems that Ganjar Pranowo is still more important than its competitors in the public’s preference for presidential candidates for the next presidential election in 2024. The strongest competitors are Anies Baswedan and Prabowo with a gap of ‘at least about 10%,’ LSI said. LSI concludes that the base of support for Ganjar Pranowo is similar to the base of the PDIP, which is very strongly motivated by Jokowi’s electoral base in the 2019 presidential election. President Joko Widodo is likely to have a significant influence on both the support base of the PDIP and the support for Ganjar Pranowo as a presidential candidate, according to LSI.

