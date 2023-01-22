RGU among 8 universities identified by MoEA as G20 Knowledge Partners





Professor Degi attends the T20 conference ITANAGAR, January 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the G20 chairmanship from Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G20 Summit in Bali on December 1 with the theme One Earth, One Family, One Future and his tenure emphasizes Lifestyle for Environment for a coherent program of sustainable development and climate action. and climate justice. This philosophy gives the Indian presidency immense opportunities to build consensus in a fractured world. As part of the G20 process in India, the Think-tank (T20) discourse by bringing together members of the T20 Task Force, subject matter experts, policy makers, diplomats, international organizations, the private sector, foundations and civil society. Thus, the Ministry of External Affairs (MoEA) had identified eight NE universities, namely Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU); IIT, Guwhati; Dibrugarh University, Assam; University of Manipur, Imphal; North Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya; Mizoram University, Aizawl; St. Joseph University, Nagaland and Tripura University, Agartala as knowledge partners to coordinate the G20 University Connection Programs. Additionally, the NETRA (North Eastern Training, Research and Advocacy) Foundation was established to represent eight NE states, according to a NETRA statement. An 11-member team from the NETRA Foundation) representing eight Northeastern states participated in a special two-day T20 conference on Global Governance with LiFE, Values ​​and Wellbeing: Fostering Cooperation in Framework, finance and technology on January 16-17 at Bhopals Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center in Madhya Pradesh. Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) in collaboration with T20, U20, Madhya Pradesh Govt, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA), United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Global Development Center (GDC) of RIS, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) organized the event which was attended by approximately 400 participants from 43 countries. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the event, RIS Director General/AIGGPA Vice President and MP Rajya NITI Aayog Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi delivered a keynote address while that G-20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Indonesian Deputy Minister of Political Affairs, Law and Security & Defence, Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas Dr. Slamet Soedarsono and Vice President of the NITI Aayog, Suman Bery made special remarks. Representatives from the NETRA Foundation were Prof. Kesang Degi, Department of Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh; Teacher. Polly Vauquline, Department of Women’s Studies, Gauhati University, Assam; Teacher. Durga Prasad Chetri, Department of Political Science, University of Sikkim; Assistant Prof. Dr. N. Surjitkumar, Department of Political Science, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Manipur; Ivyreen Warjri, Deputy Director (Good Governance), Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute; Professor Lalnilawma, HoD (Extension Education & Rural Development, Mizoram University; Assistant Prof. Dr. Moameren Pongen, Department of Political Science, St. Joseph University, Nagaland; Subhrabaran Das, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Tripura University; While highlighting the activities of the NETRA Foundation, particularly on localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the NE during an interactive session with delegates, its Secretary General, Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, highlighted the importance building the capacities of various stakeholders and strengthening existing local institutes. He also called for the collaboration of various bodies and institutes at different levels for the development of NE. Professor Subhrabaran Das highlighted the various strengths and weaknesses of EN while Professor Polly Vauquline, as a panelist for a session on women and youth-led development, raised important issues of inequality gender in the country, gender-based violence and the need to generate data on women. It is important to mainstream gender perspectives and look through gender lenses in every task India intends to undertake during the G20 Presidency, she said. Warjri, as a panelist for a session on health, wellness and traditional medicine, said that traditional medicine is knowledge developed over generations. But, there are issues with the certification and registration of practitioners in the country. The panel mentioned that scientific research and trials must be documented as an important criterion for registration and certification to ensure that knowledge about traditional medicine is passed on to future generations. Dr. Harsh Chaturvedi, as a panelist for a session on Green Energy and Logistics, highlighted the collaborative mechanism for joint technology development, IP (Internet Protocol) sharing for technologically viable development , economically feasible and environmentally responsible methods to implement the SDGs. He also suggested joint capacity building programs linking higher education institutions with the grassroots, development of databases and sharing of best practices. Ambassador ST Devare, also Chairman of RIS, delivered the farewell speech ahead of the announcement of Bhopal’s statement, the statement added.

