Imran Khan joins Muslim leaders in condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden





ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has always spoken out against Islamophobia, has joined leaders in Muslim countries against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a social media post, Pakistani leader Tereek e Insaf denounced the Islamophobic act in the strictest terms.

Recalling the United Nations resolution on combating Islamophobia last year with the support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the outspoken leader called the act against freedom of expression.

Strongly condemn the burning of the Holy Quran yesterday at a protest in Sweden. Last March, at the initiative of our government, the UNGA adopted the historic resolution sponsored by the OIC on the occasion of the International Day against Islamophobia. She acknowledged that Islamophobic acts were not an expression of free speech.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 22, 2023

The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier called on Western countries to criminalize insulting Islamic figures.

Islamabad has also joined major OIC Member States in observing the International Day Against Islamophobia to raise awareness of the serious consequences of the systematic increase in Islamophobia.

Earlier today, the Pakistani Prime Minister denounced the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. In a social media post on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the despicable attack on Islam’s holy book. The Prime Minister said that no words were enough to adequately condemn the act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden, calling it unacceptable.

He added that the garment of freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to show common determination against Islamophobia, xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and to work together to promote interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.

