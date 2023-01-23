China sees 13,000 Covid deaths in hospitals last week





From January 13 to 19, China recorded around 13,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals, AFP news agency reported on Sunday, citing a senior health official. The virus has already infected the vast majority of the population. A week earlier, China reported that almost 60,000 people had died of Covid in hospitals by January 12, but the official data has been widely questioned. According to a statement released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday, 681 hospitalized patients died of respiratory failure caused by coronavirus infection and 11,977 died of other illnesses associated with coronavirus infection. during the same period. The statistics do not reflect those who have died at home from the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping had also expressed concern about the spread of the Covid wave in rural areas with insufficient medical resources, but he encouraged perseverance in difficult times, saying “the light is ahead”. His remarks came at a time when millions of urban workers were returning to their hometowns to celebrate the Lunar New Year (LNY), which was considered pre-Covid as the largest annual migration of people. According to Airfinity, an independent forecasting company, daily Covid deaths in China will peak at around 36,000 during the Lunar New Year holiday. According to the company, more than 600,000 people have died from the disease since China abandoned its zero-Covid policy in December. Tens of millions of people recently traveled across the country in anticipation of long-awaited family reunions to commemorate the biggest holiday in the lunar calendar, which fell on Sunday. This has raised concerns about further outbreaks. Although millions of people will return to their villages to celebrate the Lunar New Year, a top health official has predicted that China will not see a second wave of covid infections in the next two to three months, as nearly 80% of the population has already contracted the virus. “Although a large number of people traveling during the Spring Festival may promote the spread of the epidemic to some extent (…) the current wave of the epidemic has already infected about 80% of the country’s population “Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a post on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo on Saturday. “In the short term, for example, in the next two to three months, the possibility of a second wave of the epidemic across the country is very low.” Chinese transport authorities predict that more than two billion trips will be made this month and February, in one of the largest human migrations in the world. Also read: Chinese doctors asked not to mention COVID-19 in death certificates. here’s why Also read: China’s Xi worries about COVID in rural areas, sees ‘light ahead’

