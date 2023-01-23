Trump news today: Donald Trump fills vlogger Diamond’s memorial speech with his favorite rally gripes





Trump says no documents were found at Mar-a-Lago, just cool empty folders marked as classified

Donald Trump has withdrawn a $250 million lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James after receiving a warning from a federal judge.

The same judge fined Donald Trump and his attorney nearly $1 million for suing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over allegations that she and others rigged the 2016 presidential election.

This case should never have been brought, wrote Judge Donald M Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida in his order. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was obvious from the outset.

Judge Middlebrooks said the penalties were justified because the former president had shown a pattern of abusing the courts for his political agenda. Intended for a political purpose, none of the charges in the amended complaint set out a recognizable legal claim, he wrote.

Mr. Trump and his attorney Alina Habba now face $937,989 in penalties.

Meanwhile, the former president reacted angrily to the Supreme Court’s failure to identify the source of the leaked Roe v. Wade decision that sparked outrage last year.

He shockingly called for the jailing of the Politico reporter, publisher and editor who broke the story in a bid to force them to identify the source of the leak.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1674426650ICYMI: Trump responds to Monterey Park shooting, complaining about treatment of Jan. 6 defendants

10 dead in California shooting, gruesome gun wielding ANTIFA protest against our big police force in Atlanta – Nothing will happen to them despite a night of rage and destruction, the former president said on Truth Social. Yet our January 6 protesters, because of a rigged election, saw their lives ruined as no one was killed except true patriot Ashli ​​B. This situation will be fully rectified after the 2024 election. Thank you!

The shooter – who police described only as a man – remains at large after opening fire on a dance hall.

John Bowden22 January 2023 22:30

1674424850Operator jumps from Haley PAC to Pence’s amid 2024 stampede

Mike Pence may gain momentum as he tries to establish himself as a plausible national candidate in a 2024 GOP primary.

The executive director of former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haleys’ political action committee is leaving to help lead PAC efforts for former Vice President Mike Pence, a defection that comes as the two former officials of the Trump administration considering 2024 Republican presidential nominations.

Donald Trump himself is also running for the White House again.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden22 January 2023 22:00

1674423050White House to McCarthy: No Debt Limit Negotiations

The White House has bad news for Kevin McCarthy as the newly elected House Speaker prepares for a showdown with Democrats over the debt ceiling in hopes of placating members of his far-right caucus.

Joe Bidens’ team signals that it will not accept any demands for concessions from Republicans on the issue, potentially exposing Mr McCarthy to a showdown with his own party.

The White House says President Joe Biden looks forward to sitting down with incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics, including perhaps the thorniest challenge facing Washington. this year: raising the debt ceiling of nations.

John Bowden22 January 2023 21:30

1674421250Trump releases another poll showing him ahead of Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump is keen to remind his potential 2024 rivals that he is still the Republican Party’s first choice for their nominee, at least for now.

The ex-president confirmed a chart made by his team from a bi-weekly tracking poll by the Big Village Poll; the survey shows that Mr. Trump is supported by more than half of all GOP voters. Mr. DeSantis was, once again, the only other double-digit Republican.

He’s been releasing that data with more intensity in recent weeks following a lackluster performance by several of his nominees and the GOP as a whole midterm in November; many party elites have publicly signaled their growing contempt for the former president in the wake of these results.

John Bowden22 January 2023 21:00

1674419450Trump turns vlogger Diamond memorial into campaign speech – and complains service didn’t last 15 minutes

Donald Trump struggled to respond to the mood at a memorial service for Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, better known as Diamond of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk.

Speaking at the rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday, the former president sometimes sounded more like a candidate giving a stump speech than an ex-president commemorating a treasured friend or political ally.

At one point, he even joked that the service took way longer than the 15 minutes he was promised to deliver his remarks and leave.

John Bowden22 January 2023 20:30

1674417557Top Democrats say Biden should be embarrassed by classified documents case after more papers uncovered

Senior Democrats, appalled by a steady stream of startling revelations, on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after stepping down as vice president and his disappointment that the White House was not more open to the public.

Lawmakers who might have anticipated questions about the debt ceiling or aid to Ukraine when they were booked last week for Sunday news broadcasts have found themselves quizzed on the latest developments over the weekend. -end in the documentary drama that put the Bidens presidency on the defensive: During a Friday search of Mr. Bidens’ home in Wilmington, Delaware, the FBI found additional documents with classified marks and took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s attorney said Saturday.

It’s an embarrassing situation for Joe Biden as he enters the new year with a Republican majority in the House for the first time.

John Bowden22 January 2023 19:59

1674415851Insult to rule of law: White House slams Trump’s jail appeal Supreme Court flees reporters

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has strongly condemned Donald Trump’s call to jail Politico reporters who reported on the Supreme Court’s leaked decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The twice-impeached ex-president, who during his tenure repeatedly denigrated the press as an enemy of the people and suggested that White House reporters who reported unflattering information about him and on his administration could be tried for treason, went Thursday on his Truth Social platform. after a Supreme Court investigation into the leaks failed to identify a person responsible for leaking a draft High Court opinion Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization to Politico last year .

Andrew Feinberg reports from the White House.

John Bowden22 January 2023 19:30

1674414051George Santos celebrated his engagement with a man while he was married to a woman

The political world continues to be rocked by new revelations about Republican Congressman George Santos – with a new report claiming he invited friends over to celebrate his engagement to a man, whom he would have always married to a woman .

Goodnight all! As you may already know, Pedro and I have decided to join our toothbrushes! Lol and a few friends have been selected to share this special moment with us, Mr. Santos wrote in the invitation.

Mr. Santos and his wife would not divorce until five years later.

The Daily Beast has learned of the invitation from Mr Santos’ former roommate Greg Morey-Parker. Pedro Vilarva, the man mentioned in the invitation, also confirmed that Mr Santos planned the celebration.

Independents Graig Graziosi have more:

John Bowden22 January 2023 19:00

1674412251Voice: Trump thinks Politico reporters should be jailed. This should be a turning point

This push to jail journalists for doing their job, their constitutionally protected job, echoes a speech Trump gave last November, in which he spoke about the same journalist being sexually assaulted in prison. : The journalist is going to jail. When the reporter learns that he is going to marry a certain prisoner who is extremely strong, tough and mean, he will say, “You know, I think I’ll give you the information.

It’s not just small talk. According to the New York Times, while president, Trump told FBI Director James Comey to consider putting journalists in jail during an Oval Office meeting. More recently, Rolling Stone reported that Trump convened advisers to discuss ways to circumvent the First Amendment to emulate authoritarian leaders’ crackdown on journalists.

John Bowden22 January 2023 18:30

1674410451Former pro-Trump congressman joins anti-McDaniel push

Madison Cawthorn doesn’t want to disappear from the political scene now that he’s become a private citizen again.

The former congressman left the House in January after being expelled in a primary last year, although by all accounts he had stopped providing services to voters months earlier.

Now he’s in Florida, attending rallies against GOP Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel’s re-election with none other than Congressman Matt Gaetz.

John Bowden22 January 2023 18:00

