Politics
PM Modi praises Chief Justice Chandrachud for supporting translation of SC judgments into local languages
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Indian Chief Justice DY Chandrachuds’ comments on making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages using artificial technologies.
At a recent reception, Honorable Justice CJI DY Chandrachud spoke about the need to work to make SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for this. It is a kind thought, which will help many people, especially young people. pic.twitter.com/JQTXCI9gw0
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2023
The Chief Justice had expressed his views on breaking down the language barrier yesterday at an event organized by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai.
Sharing a video of Chandrachud speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said in a tweet: The CJI spoke about the need to work to make SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for this. It is a kind thought, which will help many people, especially young people,”
The Prime Minister said that India has multiple languages which adds to our cultural vibrancy. He also said that the central government is undertaking many efforts to encourage Indian languages, including providing the opportunity to study subjects such as engineering and medicine in Matra Bhasha.
CJI Chandrachud had indicated on Saturday the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to give translated copies of judgments in all Indian languages. The CJI said they have met with a professor from Madras who works in AI and the next step is to give translated copies of the judgments in all Indian languages”.
Speaking at the event in Mumbai, he also said law professors and students would benefit from watching and discussing issues live in front of the Supreme Court.
Emphasizing the importance of technology in breaking down barriers to accessing information, CJI Chandrachud said her mission for technology is to reach those who do not have access to it.
Speaking at an event in October, Prime Minister Modi had said that since the obscurity of the law creates complexity, new laws should be drafted lucidly and in regional languages to bring “ease justice” so that even the poor can easily understand them. Legal language should not become an obstacle for citizens, he stressed.
He had also spoken on the issue earlier in May, at an event attended by then Chief Justice NV Ramana. “This is a serious problem… It will take time… There are many obstacles, bottlenecks, failures in the implementation of regional languages in the High Courts”, had declared the Judge Ramana.
The prime minister’s tweets today came amid a standoff between the government and the judiciary over the issue of judicial appointments, in which the government is seeking to play a bigger role.
Union Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju had quoted a retired judge’s comment on the matter to convey the government’s point of view in what he called the “sound opinions” of ” the majority”.
