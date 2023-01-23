Foreign Secretary dodges questions over Boris Johnson’s latest ‘witchcraft’ claims | Political news

The Foreign Secretary avoided answering questions about the latest ‘dirty’ allegations about Boris Johnson hitting the Conservative Party.

James Cleverly was asked about a claim that BBC Chairman Richard Sharp helped the former Prime Minister secure security on a loan of up to £800,000weeks before he was then recommended for the job by Mr Johnson.

Mr Cleverly admitted he had not tried to contact the ex-Prime Minister for clarification on the situation today, telling Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: ‘You are the reporter, not me.

Louise Haigh, Labour’s shadow transport secretary, criticized the response, tweeting: “We are all briefed before we go to the media. Either he deliberately didn’t ask the questions or deliberately wasn’t told the answers.”

Labor reported Mr Johnson to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards following the Sunday Times report, which his spokesman described as ‘rubbish’.

Lord Kerslake, the former head of the civil service, told Sky News there should be an independent inquiry into the allegations – either through a select parliamentary committee or by the Prime Minister’s new ethics counsellor.

“There are many avenues where this could be looked at and the facts fully established,” he said.

It comes like the the former prime minister was spotted this morning in Ukrainevisiting Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs.

Asked earlier if the story about the loan was true, Mr Cleverly replied: ‘Well, I haven’t had a conversation with any of these parties about this situation.’

However, he insisted that, as far as he could see, Mr Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman had been made on his merits.

“I met Richard, we chatted about the (BBC) World Service, he struck me as an incredibly capable, experienced and thoughtful individual. I can see exactly why he has the attributes, both personal and professional, to to be the chairman of the BBC.

“So, as far as I know, his appointment was made on those merits.”

Mr Cleverly also dodged questions about Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, saying: “I don’t know any more details than in his public statement.”

The questions swirled following an article by sunday sunwho claimed that a seven-figure payment had been made by Mr. Zahawi to end a dispute with the tax authorities “after reviewing his family’s financial affairs”.

On Saturday evening, the cabinet minister and chairman of the Conservative Party admitted he had made a mistake, but insisted it was “reckless and not deliberate”.

However, he did not reveal the amount of the settlement – believed to be £4.8m including a 30 per cent penalty – or confirm whether he had paid a fine.

Mr Cleverly was asked to shed some light on this and whether Mr Zahawi negotiated his tax settlement with HMRC when he was Chancellor in the final days of the Johnson administration, or what Rishi Sunak knew when he named him party president.

“I am not an investigator,” Mr Cleverly said when told he was there to speak on behalf of the government.

Pat McFadden, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, warned that stories about Mr Johnson and Mr Zahawi were damaging public trust in politicians and that it was “really corrosive to governance”.

He told Sophy Ridge: “It’s very easy for the public to conclude that all politicians are the same and for themselves.

“I think with the Boris Johnson stuff he almost relies on that level of cynicism to get people to conclude, no scandal matters, nothing matters because that’s the way it is that they all are anyway.”

Conservatives ‘take the public for fools’

Anneliese Dodds, the leader of the Labor Party, said: “James Cleverly’s apology and refusal to answer questions about Nadhim Zahawi’s tax deals and Boris Johnson’s murky deals shows the Tories are taking the public for fools. “

She said “serious questions” remain for Rishi Sunak, including what the prime minister “knows about these scandals”.

‘Labour’s truly independent Integrity and Ethics Commission will restore standards in public life after years of Conservative foolishness,’ she said.

A BBC spokesman said: ‘The BBC has no role in the recruitment of the president and all matters are a matter for the government.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “Richard Sharp never gave financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor did Mr Johnson seek financial advice from him. There was never any compensation or compensation for Mr Sharp from Boris Johnson for this or any other service.

“Mr Johnson did have dinner with Mr Sharp, whom he has known for almost 20 years, and with his cousin. So what ?

“All of Mr. Johnson’s financial arrangements have been properly reported and recorded on the advice of officials.”