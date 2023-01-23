PM Modi calls for repeal of outdated criminal laws and prison reforms at DGP meeting





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a further strengthening of traditional policing mechanisms such as foot patrols. Addressing the All India Conference of Chief Police Officers, he also advocated for the repeal of outdated criminal laws and the implementation of prison reforms to improve prison management. The prime minister suggested making the police force more responsive and technologically up to date. Participation in the DGP/IGP conference in Delhi. There have been long deliberations on different aspects related to the police force, including the integration of the latest technologies and the strengthening of traditional policing mechanisms,” the Prime Minister tweeted. The two-day meeting ended with the distribution by the Prime Minister of Police Exemplary Service Medals. Prime Minister Modi also stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between state police and central agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices. He recommended that standards be established for police organizations in all states and discussed enhancing border and coastal security by arranging frequent visits by officials. The prime minister suggested raising awareness among police forces and training them in emerging technologies. He highlighted the importance of the national data governance framework to facilitate the exchange of data between agencies. The Prime Minister suggested that while we should take more advantage of technological solutions such as biometrics etc., there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms such as foot patrols etc. added a GDP press note. Modi also suggested replicating the DGsP/IGsP conference model at state and district levels. The conference covered various aspects of policing and national security, including counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, and cybersecurity. More than 600 officials – including the interior minister and the national security adviser – attended the event remotely or in person. Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Topics

