76.2% of the public are satisfied with Jokowi’s performance

Indonesians’ satisfaction with President Joko Widodo’s performance has hit an all-time high after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions last month, according to a poll on Sunday (1/23).

Results released by the Indonesian Polling Institute (LSI) show that satisfaction with President Jokowi has risen steadily over the past few months to reach 76.2% at the start of 2023.





“Over the past three months, the President’s performance has increased in terms of positive public perception, from 62.6% in September 2022 to 76.2%. If we look at the past three months, the increase is quite meaningful,” said Djayadi Hanan, Executive Director of LSI. .

The jump of more than 10 points put Jokowi at the highest level of popular approval ever recorded by LSI during his current tenure which started in 2014.

“I think a lot of that is due to the lifting of social restrictions (COVID-19) and lower fuel prices,” Hanan told Reuters news agency.

“The narrative that the economy will be very difficult, especially in 2023, has been around since the beginning of last year,” he added.

Widodo’s announcement in December of an end to pandemic restrictions was welcomed, according to the poll, as the restrictions were seen as hurting the economy.

The LSI poll, which was conducted from January 7-11, 2023 and involved more than 1,200 respondents, was also conducted several months after the start of the trial in the case of a former Indonesian police general.

The case sparked a public outcry over allegations of corruption and impunity within the police force, but the fact that it was made public was seen as a sign that the government is at least trying to tackle to the problem.

LSI cited improved economic perceptions and law enforcement as reasons for the increase rating.

Jokowi’s opinion polls appear unaffected by the passage of a controversial new Penal Code last month and the issuance of emergency regulations to replace labor laws.

Jokowi is in his second and final term. The next election is scheduled for February 2024.

Sunday’s poll (22/1) shows Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as the favorite candidate to replace Jokowi, although his candidacy has yet to be announced.

The other leading candidates are Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan. Both have announced their intention to run. [vm/ka]