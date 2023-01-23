Rural China runs out of Covid drugs during Lunar New Year holiday

Wu, a 54-year-old retiree from southwest China’s Sichuan province, struggled to get antiviral drugs when her 92-year-old mother caught Covid-19 this month.

By the time I realized my mum had Covid, it had been two days since she had eaten or drunk anything, she said.

Relatives in Shanghai rushed to send antiviral drugs by post after the local hospital and clinic ran out of supplies, but when the drugs arrived Wus’s mother had already tested negative.

The drug shortages that hit hospitals in Beijing and Shanghai last month as Covid cases now surge in rural areas as bureaucratic inefficiency, pricing disputes with pharmaceutical companies and overspending in testing capacity resulted in a lack of resources.

Despite promises from Pfizer, the maker of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, to build a factory in China in the coming months, there is no indication that the drug will receive permanent approval for the country’s national health insurance scheme. This puts it beyond the reach of many Chinese.

The annual migration of urban workers to their hometowns in poorer provinces is expected to accelerate the spread of Covid in remote areas, increasing the risk of even more severe outbreaks. Last week, President Xi Jinping warned that the pandemic was entering a new phase and that he was now mainly concerned about rural areas and rural residents.

A doctor at a Sichuan county hospital told the Financial Times the facility did not have access to Covid antiviral drugs to treat an influx of patients. Instead, practitioners relied on fever medication to treat Covid patients until last week.

It echoed complaints from medical professionals in Beijing last month, where hospitals ran out of beds, oxygen and medicine after Chinese authorities abandoned their zero-Covid virus containment policy.

When the Sichuan hospital finally received four boxes of Paxlovid and Azvudine, a domestic Chinese antiviral, last week, the doctor said regulatory barriers prevented staff from prescribing them easily. Due to the scarcity, hospitals must seek local government approval for each prescription. It’s too embarrassing, said the doctor.

In remote areas, shortages of antigen tests and lack of access to lung imaging equipment have also hampered early diagnoses, allowing the virus to spread.

It takes more effort to get drugs to remote areas, said Helen Chen, Greater China managing partner at LEK Consulting in Shanghai, adding that cities tended to mop up supplies of in-demand drugs before rural areas have access.

China granted Paxlovid regulatory approval in February 2022, making it the first foreign Covid remedy to enter the mainland market. But the National Healthcare Security Administration, which negotiates drug prices for China’s national health insurance reimbursement scheme, balked at the high price quoted by Pfizer.

The NHSA released an unusual statement indicating that negotiations had failed over the price. The government likely broke its silence to signal to the public that it had made an effort but it was up to Pfizer to deliver the products at a price the government deems reasonable, Chen said.

Pfizer said it would build a factory in China to manufacture Paxlovid with a local partner, but the US pharma giant hinted it was unlikely to lower drug prices, a condition for permanent inclusion in the program. national reimbursement system. He also ruled out licensing a generic version for the Chinese market.

They are the world’s second-largest economy, Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla told a conference in San Francisco this month. I don’t think they should charge less than El Salvador.

Under an emergency agreement, Paxlovid is eligible for reimbursement until the end of March. Bruce Liu, who heads the life sciences division for China at consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners, estimated the company could generate Rmb10 billion ($1.5 billion) in revenue in the framework of the agreement. He estimated that 5 million boxes of Paxlovid would be shipped to China by March, far below demand.

Private buyers sought out Paxlovid, which was sold for up to Rmb 8,300 at high-end hospitals. In some cases, patients bought it on the black market, paying up to $7,000 for the drug or similar lower quality remedies.

Meanwhile, domestic Chinese products are facing questions about efficacy and safety. China’s first antiviral, Azvudine, developed by drugmaker Genuine Biotech and included on the reimbursement list, was repurposed from an HIV treatment.

A study by China’s pharmaceutical regulator found the drug contained substances that damaged genetic information in cells in animal testing. There are questions about the toxicity of this drug, a risk that makes sense for AIDS patients but not necessarily someone with Covid, Liu said.

China’s failure to build strong defenses in preparation for an inevitable wave of Covid exit has created a crisis of legitimacy for President Xi Jinping and his flagship zero Covid policy.

They have three years to prepare for this, said a Shanghai-based pharmaceutical industry insider. They did not have the right vaccines or sufficient supply of drugs to deal with the surge in cases.

As cases rise across China, for Wus’ mother, recovering from Covid has proven long and painful.

She suffered a brain hemorrhage, her daughter said, and there were still shadows on her lung CT scan. But because medical guidelines recommend patients take antiviral drugs within five days of infection, they didn’t use the drugs they had.

We wanted to use antivirals, Wu said, but we dare not.