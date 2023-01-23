RNC chair challenger turns to Never Trumpers for a boost





The jostling reflects the remarkable crossroads the party now finds itself at: with one of the two main candidates to lead it comfortably inviting avowed critics of Trump into its ranks.

It also underscores the mad rush going on between the two candidates to build support before committee members meet in California next week. The race has turned some committee members into odd bedfellows, pushed the RNC’s private squabbles into the public eye and even split a couple of billionaire GOP donors, Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, who support Dhillon and McDaniel respectively.

You have anti-Trump people who are for Ronna, and you have anti-Trump people for Harmeet, said Jonathan Barnett, the Arkansas committee member who supports Dhillon, describing the factions on each side as all over the world. menu.

It’s just the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen, he said.

McDaniel did not leave the field to Dhillon alone. She herself recently made appeals to the pro-Donald Trump base, capped off by an appearance Friday on the Steve Bannons War Room talk show. Her team insisted that she have the necessary votes for a fourth term.

But Dhillon, whose law firm acted as Trump’s lawyer for his dealings with the House Jan. 6 committee, hopes to overturn what his team sees as McDaniel’s weak votes. To do so, they recently reached out to top Republican leaders not named Trump, some of whom are considering their own White House bid in 2024.

Dhillon recently spoke to former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, according to a person familiar with the conversation, who said Dhillon reiterated that she believes the role of the RNC chair should remain neutral in any primary. A spokesperson for Haley had no comment.

New Jersey committee member Bill Palatucci, a Trump skeptic, praised the Dhillons support coalition. He said Dhillon informed him that she was speaking with leaders across the country as part of her campaign for the presidency. She mentioned Newt Gingrich, Mike Pompeo and others, he added. It wouldn’t surprise me if that included Chris Christie.

Palatucci was previously a close adviser to Christie, the former New Jersey governor and Republican presidential candidate who openly opposed Trump.

Despite Dhillons’ outreach, none of these figures made mention in the presidential race.

But some major voices and commentators have taken sides. Erick Erickson, a conservative commentator who initially called for McDaniels’ ousting, reversed course this week, saying senior Republican officials he spoke with believed she should stay in place. In a blog post, Erickson noted that with the exception of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, the 2024 presidential candidates are not saying McDaniel should leave.

There does not appear to be a belief, even among Trump’s competitors, that Ronna McDaniel would steer the party in a partisan direction for the former president, Erickson wrote.

The McDaniels camp has not commented directly on whether she has been in contact with Republican presidential candidates, though she pledged to remain neutral in the process ahead despite her close ties to Trump.

The president has a close relationship with the former president and many party leaders, said Emma Vaughn, a spokeswoman for McDaniels’ re-election campaign. Her goal will be to get everyone behind the eventual nominee to put a Republican in the White House, and she’s in the best position to do that.

McDaniel’s allies have touted his ability to bridge competing factions within the party, his fundraising prowess and his initiatives that have reached new electoral blocs.

There were times, especially during former President Trump’s tenure, when she was all that stood between a unified party and chaos. And she’s demonstrated her ability to navigate choppy waters and we’ve got choppy waters ahead of us, so I think it’s important to stay the course, said McDaniel-supporting Indiana national committee member John Hammond. . It would be a constant pole star.

While Dhillons’ supporters have criticized McDaniels’ spending and strategy decisions, McDaniel’s allies say Dhillons’ harsh rhetoric about his own party, such as describing the current GOP leadership in Congress as outdated, shows that she would be unable to unite the Republicans.

The election of the RNC Chair, as well as the election of other key committee positions, is by secret ballot. And despite the public maneuvering, it’s unclear exactly how many votes Dhillon or McDaniel have racked up. A majority of 168 members is required to win, and McDaniel’s supporters say she is safely ahead.

Team McDaniels say they have the backing of more than 100 RNC members, according to an endorsement letter issued in December before Dhillon was in the running. Dhillon’s allies say she has commitments of around 60 members, although an official website for her campaign claims 29 member endorsements.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on November 9, 2020 in Washington, DC | Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Palatucci confirmed to POLITICO on Friday that he backs Dhillon in the race, after weeks of criticism of McDaniel. He acknowledged that there were a small number of members who privately soured on Trump and expressed concern about McDaniels’ alliance with the former president.

It’s not a big contingent, but it’s there, Palatucci said of RNC members who, behind closed doors, say they want the party out of Trump.

Palatucci thinks other arguments against McDaniel are more persuasive to most RNC members, including the lack of transparency in how the RNC has operated in recent years.

Insisting that McDaniel owes Trump her entire career for picking her for the RNC presidency, Barnett acknowledged that this particular fact doesn’t seem to be the source of most anti-McDaniel sentiment. On the contrary, critics of the presidency have more often pointed to his financial and strategic decisions at committee, rather than his alignment with Trump.

He’s the one who put it there. You’d think that argument would hold weight one way or the other, Barnett said.

But despite the doubters, McDaniel continued to retain support from all corners of the party while working to appeal to the militant class of the GOP. She will need to continue navigating those factions next week at the RNC Winter Meeting in Dana Point, Calif., where the vote will take place.

I think there is wide support for Ronna and one of the reasons is that she was able to shuttle between all the different factions of the Republican Party and was able to do so for over 6 years. If you think the past 6 years have been tough and rough, wait and see what lies ahead, Hammond said.

