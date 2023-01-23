Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy and pledge help





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Sunday where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pledged his country’s support in its war against Russia. Boris, who was prime minister when Russia invaded Ukraine in late February 2022, said the UK “will stay with Ukraine for as long as it takes”. “You’re going to win and you’re going to get all the Russians out of your country, but we’ll be here for the long haul,” Johnson said. “And we will also want to help you rebuild.” During his trip, the former prime minister visited Borodyanka and Bucha, suburbs of the Ukrainian capital that witnessed some of the war’s most horrific atrocities. RUSSIAN GROUP WAGNER GAINS GLOBAL AWARENESS FROM AFRICA TO UKRAINE, BUT DIVISION BREATHES AT HOME Kyiv Regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba told Johnson that more than 160 residents were killed in Borodyanka during the Russian occupation of the city for a month last year, although around 60% of residents have since returned. . In Kyiv, President Zelenskyy and senior officials, including the foreign minister, lined up to personally welcome the former British prime minister. During his tenure, Johnson sought to position London as one of kyiv’s key allies in the West. He frequently visited Kyiv and frequently called Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, Ukraine supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday. International defense leaders discussed Ukraine’s urgent request for Leopard 2 tanks, and the failure to reach an agreement overshadowed new commitments. UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR: ZELENSKYY SAYS HE CAN’T USE WORDS INSTEAD OF GUN AS DEFENSE CHIEFS FAIL ON TANK CASE “Now is the time to redouble our efforts and give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job. The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world,” Johnson said. in a press release. The past week has been particularly tragic for Ukraine, even by the standards of a brutal war that has been going on for almost a year, killing tens of thousands of people, uprooting millions more and wreaking widespread destruction on Ukrainian cities. A barrage of Russian missiles hit an apartment complex in the southeastern city of Dnipro on January 14, killing at least 45 civilians. On Wednesday, a government helicopter crashed into a building housing a kindergarten on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukraine’s interior minister, other officials and a child on the ground were among the 14 people killed. Zelenskyy vowed on Sunday that Ukraine would eventually prevail in the war. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “We are united because we are strong. We are strong because we are united,” the Ukrainian leader said in a video address on the occasion of Ukraine’s Unity Day, which commemorates the union of eastern and western Ukraine in 1919. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

