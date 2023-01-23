Elections in Turkey will take place on May 14

Turkey’s president has announced May 14 as the date for the country’s next parliamentary and presidential elections.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is vying for re-election, made the announcement at a youth conference on Saturday in the northwestern province of Bursa. A video of the event was released on Sunday.

I thank God that we are destined to share our journey with you, our precious youth, who will vote for the first time in the elections to be held on May 14, said Erdogan, who hinted at the date last week.

He said in Bursa that he would launch the official call on March 10, after which Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council would prepare for the elections.

If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the vote, a second ballot will take place on May 28.

Erdogan, who has served since 2003 first as prime minister and as president since 2014, faces his toughest election yet as Turkey’s struggling economy grapples with a galloping inflation.

An alliance of six opposition parties has yet to field a presidential candidate. A pro-Kurdish party which is the third largest in parliament has so far been kicked out of the alliance and said it could field its own candidate.

Erdogan, 68, introduced a system of governance in 2018 that abolished the post of prime minister and concentrated most power in the hands of the president. The president’s office was largely a ceremonial position prior to this date. Under the new system, presidential and legislative elections are held on the same day.

The opposition has blamed Turkey’s economic slowdown and the erosion of civil rights and freedoms on Erdogan, saying the revised government system amounts to one man. The presidential system was narrowly approved in a referendum in 2017 and came into effect after the 2018 elections.

This year’s elections were due to be held in June, but ruling party members said that month would coincide with summer and religious holidays, urging an earlier date.