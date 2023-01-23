Days after maritime talks, China pushes back Filipino fishing vessel





CCG 5204 in a previous clash with the Indonesian Navy (Bakamla file image) Posted on January 22, 2023 at 7:12 p.m. by

The Maritime Executive Just days after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. secured promises of better maritime relations from Chinese President Xi Jinping, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel reportedly chased a Filipino fishing boat off a shoal in the EEZ filipino. The incident is the latest in a long series of clashes between Chinese vessels and Filipino fishermen in western Philippine waters. On January 9, the Philippine fishing boat Ken-Ken operated near Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal), a disputed land feature in the center of the Spratly Islands. The captain, Lito Al-os, says the Chinese Coast Guard vessel GCC 5204 chased his ship. According to Al-os, the GCC 5204 approached within 800 meters of his fishing boat and deployed his small craft. The boat crew approached and waved the fishing boat out of the area, and Al-os complied and set out. A video provided by Al-os shows the crew following the fishing vessel at a relatively close distance of 100 to 200 meters. Disturbingly, according to Al-os, CCG 5204 and her small boat continued to follow the Ken-Ken as it transited towards Boxall Reef, about 15 nautical miles to the southeast. Returning to port on January 20, Al-os reported the encounter to the Philippine Coast Guard. The agency’s Pag-asa branch deployed more patrol ships in response and investigation; he plans to report his findings to the Foreign Ministry, which regularly lodges complaints with the Chinese Embassy for violation of maritime rights. “Admiral CG Artemio M. Abu assured concerned Filipino fishermen that the PCG remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining rules-based approaches to protect their welfare and secure the country’s Exclusive Economic Zones at all costs,” the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement. The run-in came just five days after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reported significant progress in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on maritime security and fishing access in the Spratly Islands. In a statement following meetings in Beijing on January 4, Marcos said Xi had agreed to “find a solution” to allow Filipino fishermen access to their traditional fishing grounds – a persistent point of tension within the the Philippine EEZ. Second Thomas Shoal is claimed by both China and the Philippines, and it’s a regular flashpoint of maritime sovereignty in the region. To enforce Manila’s title, the Philippine Army maintains a small garrison at Second Thomas aboard a beached and deteriorating landing ship, the BRP Sierra Madre. Over the years, Philippine forces have resisted multiple Chinese attempts to interrupt and harass resupply missions for the men stationed aboard the wreck. CCG 5204 will be familiar to the Philippines as it called to Manila in 2020, bearing a note on a banner on its top rail: “Strengthening dialogue and cooperation on maritime issues, making the South China Sea a sea of ​​peace, friendship and cooperation for the benefit of two peoples. “ The same ship escorted a Chinese fishing fleet in the Indonesian EEZ in 2020, prompting a protest from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://maritime-executive.com/article/days-after-maritime-talks-china-drives-off-philippine-fishing-vessel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos