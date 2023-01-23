Trump seeks to abandon Truth Social, his own social media platform – Rolling Stone





In the months leading up to what will likely be a brutal Republican presidential primary, Donald Trump and his 2024 campaign are laying the groundwork for his resounding comeback on major social media platforms. Such a comeback, however, would inevitably involve Trump screwing up one of his own businesses – and he’s told confidants he’s prepared to do just that.

When Trump first founded Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), he agreed to a “social media exclusivity term” that required him to “first channel all social media communications” to his Truth Social account for six hours before posting the content to other platforms, according to SEC filings.

Since late last year, former President Trump has informed several people close to him that he does not wish to renew the exclusivity agreement with his social media company, Truth Social, two people told Rolling Stone. sources familiar with the matter. “There won’t be a need for that,” is how one of the sources recalled Trump describing his soon-to-expire contractual obligation.

The 18-month term for that requirement ends in June — just when the Republican primary is expected to start to heat up. After that, Trump’s term of exclusivity would be automatically renewed for six-month periods “unless notice is given.” In the event that his exclusivity term expires, Trump would still be “required to publish at the same time on Truth Social.”

“He said there was an expiration date and he didn’t want to make any commitments,” the other source said.

When asked if Trump plans to continue making Truth Social his exclusive social media home, a company representative pointed Rolling Stone to a recent appearance by TMTG CEO Devin Nunes on Newsmax, where the former California congressman said Trump “has no interest in returning to Twitter.”

Others, of course, disagree. A person close to Trump who recently spoke to the ex-president on Twitter told Rolling Stone on Sunday: “There’s no way [Nunes’ statement] is true.” Editor’s Choice

Regardless of what happens with his term of exclusivity, Trump’s deal with the company grants him greater freedom in campaigning for his next 2024 race. His deal exempts posts so long as the content “specifically relates to political messaging, political fundraising, or get-out-the-vote efforts,” according to SEC filings.

Recent stories of Trump’s growing turmoil with his own platform come at a time when the former president – once exiled from mainstream social media for instigating a deadly insurgency – may be returning to some of those platforms. forms. Twitter, now owned by right-wing billionaire Elon Musk, reinstated Trump’s account in November, but Trump refused and said he would stay with Truth Social. The Trump campaign also pressed Facebook to end the indefinite suspension of its account put in place after the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A spokesperson for Meta referred Rolling Stone to its statement, made before the Trump campaign’s request for reinstatement, which said the company would make a decision “in the coming weeks in accordance with the process we have set out.” The statement, made in early January, suggests a decision on the account could be announced fairly quickly.

Meta’s independent oversight board upheld the company’s decision to restrict its account in a May 2021 ruling, but called the indefinite suspension period it gave Trump “arbitrary” – the rules of the company provides for a time-limited or permanent suspension for serious violations – and asked officials to reevaluate it.

If Meta officials reinstate his account, Trump will face a moderation process involving new reviewers potentially tougher than the environment he faced during his presidency. Related

Previously, users could only appeal the company’s decisions to remove content, but the council’s jurisdiction was extended in April 2021 to allow third parties to appeal content “which they believe should be deleted from Facebook or Instagram”. If Trump returns to Facebook, his posts could face a second scrutiny from the independent oversight board, which may feel freer to enforce the company’s rules against the Republican presidential frontrunner. Tendency

And as NBC News reported on Wednesday, Trump began asking his associates for their thoughts on a Twitter throwback and suggestions for a first tweet. People familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone that some of those ideas Trump has personally discussed include a tweet that features a WWE-style campaign video about the ex-president’s return to the platform and then to the House. White. One such source says Trump has privately raised possible topics in recent weeks for his initial barrage of new tweets, such as those focused on insulting President Joe Biden and others comparing himself to Superman.

Other ideas, however, included picking strikebreakers from the Jan. 6 attack. According to a source familiar with the matter, Trump and some of his close allies have already reflected on his tweet saying that while Big Tech tried to “shut up” him about his lies about a “rigged election,” he was now on his way. return to make “the left” miserable.

