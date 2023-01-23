Around the 1st century of NU, Gus Yahya invites President Jokowi and Erick Thohir for a health walk





SOLO, RAKYATSULSEL – Chairman of the General Council of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) KH Yahya Cholil Staquf (Gus Yahya) participated in the healthy journey to the 1st century Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) on Sunday with President Joko Widodo and tens of thousands of people from Soloraya ( 22/1/2022). Gus Yahya recalled that from today he entered the month of Rajab. So there are 16 days left, NU will even reach the age of 1 century, either on 16 Rajab 1444 or to coincide with February 7, 2023. “Today we invite all NU members and we also invite Indonesian citizens to share the joy and happiness of welcoming the 1st century of NU,” Gus Yahya said before beginning the healthy walk in his statement, sunday. He also hopes that the administrators and citizens of NU will obtain a more glorious future through the intercession of the blessings of the founders of NU. “God willing, with the blessings of the founders of NU, blessings of scholars for 100 years, God willing, we will have a more glorious future,” he said. On the occasion of this Health Walk, the animators were present. Among them are Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, Mayor of Surakarta Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Speaker of Indonesian Parliament Puan Maharani, Minister of PAN-RB Abdullah Azwar Anas, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Chairman of 1 Century NU Harlah Committee Yenny Wahid, Chairman of NU Porsery Committee KH Nusron Wahid and Chairman of MPR RI Bambang Soesatyo. Gus Yahya expressed his joy because the Healthy Path Towards 1 Century of NU was followed by these personalities and leaders. “Today, we stand with our leaders. Today our leaders are here to help us, so we will never be far away and will continue to support our leaders,” Gus Yahya said. He stressed that the bond between the people and the leaders is the best way to care for and protect Indonesia, protect the security of the nation and the country, as well as fight for the welfare of the nation. “Alhamdulillah, many thanks to the president, cabinet ministers, DPR president, MPR president,” Gus Yahya said. Previously, President Jokowi enjoyed the Healthy Walk Towards 1st Century NU event which was a series of NU Porseni. He hopes that NU members and all Indonesians will benefit from health. “If people are healthy, the country is strong,” President Jokowi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rakyatsulsel.fajar.co.id/2023/01/23/menuju-1-abad-nu-gus-yahya-ajak-presiden-jokowi-dan-erick-thohir-jalan-sehat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos