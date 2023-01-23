Steve Bannon warns Donald Trump





Former President Donald Trump has received a stark warning about a supposed addition to his leadership team from his former adviser, Steve Bannon.

Trump recently announced that he would kick off his presidential campaign staff in South Carolina, a key early-prime state, on Tuesday with a special event in Colombia. Among those invited to attend the event are the state’s Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who has already spoken in favor of Trump’s 2024 candidacy, and Senator Lindsey Graham, who is expected to endorse him soon. , according to the Washington Post.

This latest addition to the event appears to have raised alarm bells for the former Trump adviser, as Bannon took to his War Room show on conservative news network Real America’s Voice to denounce the senator as a “snake” and urge the former president against having him around.

Bannon slams Trump adding Lindsey Graham to his leadership team and doing an SC rally with him this week: I have no earthly idea why he’s around Trump. It’s cancer. Trumps should be warned. There’s no good having McConnell’s mini-me, the snake, around you. pic.twitter.com/SFUUKwHOsn

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 22, 2023

“I have no earthly idea why [Graham’s] around [former] President Trump,” Bannon said. “It’s cancer. It’s a cancer, which metastasizes. President Trump needs to be warned. There’s nothing good to be had [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell’s mini-me, the snake, Lindsey Graham around you.”

Graham’s support is expected to be important for Trump in South Carolina, where two Republican lawmakers, Sen. Tim Scott and former Gov. Nikki Haley, plan to run against him in 2024.

“Nikki Haley is probably our first South Carolina since we voted for George Washington who really had a shot at being president of the United States,” former South Carolina GOP Chairman Katon Dawson said. at Post. “And I think the Trump people are going to come up against that story.”

Above is a photo of former President Donald Trump alongside Senator Lindsey Graham. Steve Bannon has warned Trump against affiliation with Graham, who is expected to endorse his 2024 presidential run. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This latest attack is far from the first time Bannon has hit out at Graham for allegedly failing to support Trump enough. In January last year, Bannon accused Graham of being part of the group of five Republicans who had secretly agreed to support parts of President Joe Biden’s political agenda, while not speaking out for fear of losing support from the public. voters.

“The five traitors – and they’re Republicans and they’re the scumbags and the balls of drool you’ve got here in the nation’s capital…they’re okay with what [Biden] done and they would vote and support it, but they’re scared, wait, the War Room bunch,” Bannon said on another War Room show. be out of the money train, they would be far from the trough. The pig would be far from the trough.

“We need these five senators to have enough courage to step in, we’re going to find out who you are. Have enough courage to step up and tell us, Lindsey Graham, who you are. You five, we need you to step up to the niche, Lindsey Graham, and tell us who you are.”

Newsweek contacted the offices of Trump and Graham for comment.

