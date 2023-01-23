JIT investigates Imran Khan attack re-enacted yet again





Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar (left) and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan. Twitter/@LahorePoliceops/AFP

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), tasked with investigating the attempted attack on Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in Wazirabad, was again reconstituted on Sunday.

The development came after four JIT members brought allegations against the team’s leader, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. Differences between Dogar and the members arose over objections raised over the former’s “politically inclined” conduct.

In the newly reconstituted JIT, members include District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Akmal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjum Kamal and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CIA Jhang Nasir Nawaz.

According to the notification, the decision to appoint the fourth member of any department rests with the JIT.

Former members accused Dogar of conducting the investigation for political reasons, the sources said.

Members object to Dogar’s biased approach

Lawyer Mian Dawood, the lawyer for the suspect involved in the shooting attack on Imran Khan, argued that Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was investigating the case in accordance with the wishes of the PTI leader.

In a statement, Naveed Mehers’ attorney said Dogar’s retention as head of the JIT was based on “maliciousness”. He added that it was also necessary to remove Dogar from the JIT.

The nation already holds Ghulam Mehmood Dogar responsible for botching the investigation into the case, he added.

The lawyer asked why the former members of the investigative body presented the suspects in court when a new JIT was formed.

Differences emerged between JIT members

On January 10, Geo News reported, citing sources, that differences had emerged between Wazirabad JIT members.

The president of the PTI was assaulted on November 3 in Wazirabad as he led Azadi’s march against the government led by Shehbaz Sharif which was calling for early elections.

Law enforcement (LEA) apprehended suspect Naveed at the crime scene, who also confessed to opening fire on the PTI leaders.

The first information report on the incident was filed on November 7 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Sources within the JIT, familiar with the development, said that investigations into the assassination attempt had been entrusted to an anti-corruption officer by CCPO Lahore Dogar.

The CCPO Lahore which is leading the investigation had given the main responsibility for questioning the suspect to anti-corruption officer Anwar Shah, and no other member of the investigative group has access to the attacker.

According to the sources, four JIT members shared their reservations with the Home Ministry and the Punjab Police Chief.

They wrote a letter to the Home Office outlining the issues. JIT members who have expressed concern are Khurram Shah, Naseebullah, Ehsanuullah and Malik Tariq Mehboob.

Imran Khan had also criticized the investigation by the JIT and asked Chief Justice of Pakistani Judge Umar Ata Bandial to form a strong investigation team.

