Politics
Stricter rules on tutoring protect ideology rather than parents
There were real concerns about fees and the role of tutoring companies. But as usual the CCP took the opportunity to impose more ideological control.
by Wang Zhipeng
In 2021, the CCP
In 2021, the CCP's crackdown on private tutoring firms that helped China's students pass their difficult exams managed to almost destroy a once flourishing industry
Bitter Winter then reported on the new regulations. We explained that the authorities’ concern for the excessive power of these companies and the fact that some families could spend too much money on private lessons were not invented. However, at the same time, as always happens in China, reasonable concerns have also been used as an opportunity to increase surveillance and ideological control.
The CCP
The CCP felt the 2021 regulations were not enough. New stricter regulations by thirteen authorities, including the Ministry of Education, under the title "Notice on the regulation of non-disciplinary off-campus training for elementary and middle school students" was enacted on November 30, 2022, published on December 28, and are now in effect.
In general, the rules increase restrictions on tutoring hours (in-person class sessions must end by 8:30 p.m. and online classes by 9 p.m.) and maximum fees.
They also reiterate that tutoring cannot address what China’s public education system considers compulsory subjects, which include ideologically sensitive subjects.
But again, the opportunity for additional ideological control was not lost. The rules introduce a complicated oversight system for private tutoring companies, but also set its standards. The authorities will verify that the content of the private lessons “respects the directives of Xi Jinping
But again, the opportunity for additional ideological control was not lost. The rules introduce a complicated oversight system for private tutoring companies, but also set its standards. The authorities will verify that the content of the private lessons "respects the directives of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, fully implement the Party's education policy"
Or else: those who don’t comply will lose their license and have to close up shop. The destruction of what was once an important Chinese business sector is not important to the CCP
The CCP. Ideological control is
|
Sources
