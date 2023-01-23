Row over Boris Johnson’s BBC chairman loan ‘help’ could push staff to strike, insiders say

Claims that the BBC chairman helped Boris Johnson secure a loan guarantee are a disaster for broadcasters’ obligation to demonstrate their independence from the government and could push staff to strike, insiders said.

BBC chairman Richard Sharp reportedly helped Mr Johnson secure an 800,000 week loan guarantee before the then Prime Minister recommended him for his current job.

Labor has asked the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and the Commissioner for Public Appointments to investigate how Mr Sharp was appointed to his post and whether or not he acted improperly.

The government said Mr Sharps’ appointment was made according to the rules. The Cabinet Office has acknowledged that Mr Sharp discussed his relationship with Mr Johnson with the Cabinet Secretary and was advised not to participate in discussions involving the then Prime Minister.

A Newsroom insider said: This is a disaster because the BBC must be seen as independent of government and the chairmen’s entanglement in a line of cronyism now seriously undermines that commitment to impartiality.

Editors ensured Sharp’s story led BBC news bulletins and its website on Sunday, despite the potential to embarrass officials, to demonstrate that broadcast journalists believe in report stories without fear or favor, I understand.

Sharp’s row has also fueled anger among news crews facing layoffs and service closures. A strike advisory vote was held last week over cuts to local radio and television services. It seems that the strike is inevitable. Staff believe this is the only way to protect journalistic standards and the independence of the BBC, a second BBC source said.

Mr Sharp’s ability to fulfill his role of 160,000 people a year has also been called into question. His job is to make sure the BBC is independent of the government and to push to keep license fees. Last week he asked for more money for World Service, how can he do that if his credibility is undermined? said another editorial personality.

There are fears that BBC executives are too close to the Tories. Board member Robbie Gibb, an outspoken Brexiteer who ran Theresa Mays’ Downing Street communications operation, has an influential role in assessing the BBC’s impartiality.

Roger Mosey, former head of BBC TV News, said: There is a major step in restoring confidence in the impartiality and oversight of the BBC: to stop making political appointments to the chair. All governments have done it, but it just shouldn’t happen again.

The BBC’s position is that it has no role in the recruitment of the president and that any matters are a matter for the government.

Those familiar with the BBC’s high-level dealings with ministers note that the BBC chairman is in the Downing Street donation and is often a ruling party supporter Gavyn Davies, appointed by Tony Blair, was a Labor donor.

Mr Sharp was known to have mentored Rishi Sunaks at Goldman Sachs and advised him as chancellor during the pandemic.

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Sharp, a Tory donor, had been involved in setting up a guarantor for a loan of up to £800,000 for Mr Johnson at the end of 2020 when he was struggling financially.

But Mr Sharp said he just connected people and there was no conflict of interest.

He introduced multi-millionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, who is a distant cousin of Mr Johnson and had offered to act as his guarantor for a credit facility, to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: Richard Sharp has been appointed BBC President following a rigorous nomination process that included an assessment by a panel of experts, constituted in accordance with the Code for Public Appointments.

There was an additional pre-nomination review by a House of Commons Select Committee which confirmed Mr Sharps’ nomination. All correct recruitment processes were followed.

The recruitment process is clearly and transparently defined in the Public Appointments Governance Code and overseen by the Public Appointments Commissioner.

They added: Mr Sharp reminded the Cabinet Secretary of the BBC appointments process and sought advice given his existing relationship with Boris Johnson.

They agreed that he could not participate in discussions involving the prime minister at the time, given the appointment process. This was agreed to by Mr Sharp to avoid any conflict or appearance of conflict of interest and the then Prime Minister was advised.

Mr Sharp was announced as the government’s choice for the BBC role in January 2021.

One supporter said: Boris told Richard to make the BBC great. He actually defended the BBC and told ministers it needed secure, long-term funding to accomplish its mission.

So he tried to help Boris, so what? The fact that he is close to Sunak is a positive for the BBC as the future of the license fee is up for debate.

According to The Sunday Times, the BBC’s job application form for the post of chairman stated: You may not be considered for public appointment if you declare no conflict of interest. He said nominees should also report any issues in your personal or professional history that could, if nominated, be misinterpreted, cause embarrassment or undermine public confidence in the nomination.

Mr. Sharp and Mr. Johnson have denied any conflict of interest.