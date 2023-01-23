Donald Trump looks like a total jerk





Donald Trump makes another comment that could cost him votes: Last week, the United States Supreme Court issued a report on last year’s early leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the June decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The leak, which appeared in Politico a few weeks before the decision was officially published, was unprecedented in modern Supreme Court history, and the Supreme Court had pledged to investigate how the leak came about. produced.

The report did not determine who was responsible for the leak. Investigators had interviewed more than 100 people but said the team has so far been unable to identify anyone responsible by a preponderance of the evidence. Different people have alleged that the leak came from those who agreed or disagreed with the Dobbs decision, but no determination was made as to who was responsible.

Former President Donald Trump reacted angrily to the report, saying investigators should have taken more aggressive action, including threatening journalists and their bosses with jail time for giving up their unnamed source.

The Supreme Court has just announced that it is unable to find out, even with the help of our crack FBI, who was responsible for the R v Wade scandal, Trump said on Truth Social last week.

They will never know, and it is important that they know. So go to the reporter and ask him who it was. If the answer is not given, put anyone in jail until the answer is given. You can add the publisher and publisher to the list. Stop playing games, this leak can’t happen. It won’t be long before the name of this slime is revealed!

The investigators of the Supreme Court leak did not, for several reasons. First, threatening journalists or their editors with jail would almost certainly violate the First Amendment. Not that there isn’t a precedent for this in past government investigations. But the Supreme Court investigation was an internal, not a criminal investigation.

If the leaker were identified, he would likely be fired from his job, but it is not at all clear that he would be charged with a crime.

After Trump’s comments, the White House reacted strongly, as reported by The Hill.

Freedom of the press is one of the foundations of American democracy. Calling for gross abuses of power to suppress journalists’ constitutional rights is an insult to the rule of law and undermines fundamental American values ​​and traditions, Joe Biden’s White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. in a statement last week. The statement did not name Trump specifically.

Instead, it is the responsibility of all leaders to protect First Amendment rights. These views are not who we are as a country, and they are what we oppose in the world, he continued.

Press freedom advocates have also criticized Trump’s comments to the media.

Trump’s statement isn’t exactly surprising, given he said similar things during the election campaign, but it’s appalling, Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, told the British newspaper. The Independent. No president should be allowed to threaten reporters with jail to reveal their sources.

The comments come as Donald Trump prepares to run for president for a third time.

Donald Trump remains the only 2024 candidate to have officially declared his candidacy, although others are expected, including President Biden, who announced last week that he would likely announce his re-election bid in February or March. It is expected that more candidates will enter the race in the spring and summer.

For all his bitter squabbles with the press, Donald Trump made no serious effort to jail leakers or journalists during his previous term.

However, later reports suggested that Trump’s advisers and lawyers often talked him out of doing such things.

Stephen Silver is editor for 19FortyFive. He is an award-winning journalist, essayist and film critic, who also contributes to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Broad Street Review and Splice Today. Co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver.

